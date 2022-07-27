Categories

Cut development time on IoT solutions

27 July 2022 News

When it comes to hardware, system designers need to find products and design tools that help them reduce the time needed to produce a working prototype and get to market quickly without sacrificing product quality. The partnership between Laird Connectivity and Infineon provides the complete solution for OEMs looking to integrate new wireless solutions or bring historical designs up to date.

This webinar will look at real-world example applications on developing IoT solutions using Wi-Fi and Bluetooth and showcase ways that Infineon and Laird Connectivity deliver the building blocks to help you reduce development time.

Date: Wednesday, 31 August 2022

Time: 18:00 CAT

To register for the webinar visit https://www.electronicdesign.com/resources/webinars/webinar/21247380/developing-versatile-iot-solutions-with-wifi-and-bluetooth


