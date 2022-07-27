Categories

Passive Components



Chip capacitors for high capacitance and voltage

27 July 2022

Vishay offers solid tantalum chip capacitors that combine a multi-anode conformal coated construction with high capacitance/voltage (CV) ratings in a single package for all power supplies and power distribution. Available devices include the commercial 597D series and the Hi-Rel COTS T97, which includes failure rate levels and surge current options. The devices are ideal for use in industrial equipment, civil avionic and defence, space, and communications markets.

Industry standards and established design guidelines typically require voltage derating in solid tantalum capacitors to 50% of the rated voltage. Vishay’s multi-anode solid tantalum devices offer high voltage ratings of 63V and 75V, which meet the MIL-STD-704 specification for +28V buses in aircraft electric power systems.

The capacitors are available in the following CV ratios: 680 µF/16 V, 470 µF/20 V, 220 µF/25 V, 100 µF/40 V, 47 µF/50 V, 33 µF/63 V, 22 µF/75 V. The range exhibits an ultra-low DCL down to 8 µA and a low ESR down to 0,018 Ω.


Tel: +27 11 691 9300
Fax: +27 11 466 1577
Email: [email protected]
www: www.rs-online.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about RS Components (SA)


