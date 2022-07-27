Categories

DSP, Micros & Memory



FlightSense multi-zone ToF sensor

27 July 2022 DSP, Micros & Memory

STMicroelectronics has revealed FlightSense multi-zone ToF sensor for gesture recognition, intruder alert, and human presence detection to be used in front of PCs. The cost-effective non-vision-based turnkey solution detects user presence, recognises gestures, and protects against ‘shoulder surfers’ for smoother interactions, enhanced security, and power saving.

ST’s FlightSense multi-zone sensors continuously scan their field of view to map the scene and gather intelligence without using a camera or recording images. By using ToF technology, the sensors can detect and track multiple targets, calculating at high speed their X/Y/Z coordinates and motion.

The latest VL53L5CP FlightSense multi-zone sensor can detect multiple targets in 64 (8x8) zones within a wide 61° field of view. The sensor comes with Presence Premium PLUS, ST’s proprietary third generation of algorithms dedicated to PC applications, supporting its advanced and innovative features and enhancing data protection. Interacting with native aspects of the PC hardware and OS, this turnkey solution is certified at the highest level by Intel. PC designers can thus implement innovative features including smart power management, enhanced security, and touchless user interaction. ST’s presence solution has been the pioneer to enable wake-on-approach and walk-away lock, which enable a seamless ‘always-on’ user experience while maximising battery-energy savings. Automatic and immediate walk-away lock also prevents unauthorised access and data protection while the user is away.

Another breakthrough innovation in the VL53L5CP is robust touchless gesture sensing, which allows the user to control PC applications without touching the screen, keyboard, or mouse. The sensor can detect directional swipes and taps, as well as level adjustments.

“We continue to unleash more of the extraordinary potential from our FlightSense ToF technology to enable imaginative features across a full range of smart products,” said Eric Aussedat, ST’s executive VP, imaging sub-group general manager. “Now entering the fourth generation, our latest ToF sensor enables PCs to understand their users, creating a stronger connection and more rewarding ownership experience.”


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 21 402 1940
Fax: +27 21 419 6256
Email: [email protected]
www: www.ebv.com
Articles: More information and articles about EBV Electrolink


