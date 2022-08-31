Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Interconnection



Print this page printer friendly version

The design challenges of temperature

31 August 2022 Interconnection

By David Pike, Samtec.

Thermal management and temperature derating have always been something that designers have had to plan for to keep their products safe. Temperature and power are closely linked, especially when it comes to connectors.

Every electrical circuit has resistance. The value may be small, but when passing power through that circuit, any resistance causes some of the energy to be converted into heat. With enough power, this can cause a rise in the temperature of the terminal, which is transferred to everything else around it.

For this reason, it is important to understand how much heat is generated. In common with many connector manufacturers, Samtec publishes a temperature derating chart, in particular for the power connectors. Figure 1 shows an example chart, taken from the popular mPOWER series of power connectors. In the chart, it can be seen that an ambient temperature of 70°C requires that the current passing through the contact be reduced by 20%, proving that external conditions play an important role in the performance of connectors.

The published operating temperature of the connector itself also needs to be considered. This will often be limited by the materials used in the connector’s design, in particular the plastic used for the insulator. In the hypothetical example, the operating temperature range of the connector might be 125°C which is typical for a Samtec connector fitted with gold-plated contacts. Samtec also manufactures connectors with tin-plated contacts as a more cost-effective option, but it is important to note that the operating temperature for tin-plated contacts is lower.

There are several solutions to the problem of temperature and current ratings. The simplest approach is to use a connector with larger contacts. One of the key factors governing the current rating of an electrical terminal is its mass. A larger terminal with more material should have a lower resistance and be able to carry more power. However, as the goal is to find solutions for the compact designs of the future, a larger connector is not always convenient.

A second method to solve the problem is to use a connector with a larger pitch. Pitch is the term used to describe the distance between terminals within electrical and electronic components. A greater pitch will aid in the dissipation of heat, which should lead to a reduced temperature rise for a given current. However, this solution will also result in a larger connector, which does not solve the initial design problem.

The thoughtful approach is to consider the contacts themselves. Conventional designs comprise a fixed male contact that is inserted into a female socket. The mating area of the female terminal is split or bifurcated, and the two parts provide a constant force to ensure electrical continuity. The actual area of contact between the two terminals is small. However, alternative contact designs allow greater performance.

Samtec offers connectors with a range of contact designs that allows the correct choice of connector for the intended application. Regardless of the choice that is made when selecting power connectors, it is vital that the concept of how the environment will affect the design is understood. To aid in the design choices, Samtec offers a range of information, including temperature derating charts, that allows for an informed decision to be made.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 425 1400
Fax: 086 520 5995
Email: [email protected]
www: www.spectrumconcepts.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Spectrum Concepts


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

What is an RF launch?
Spectrum Concepts Interconnection
As signal speeds increase, each part of the signal path getting to and from the device needs to work to higher frequencies, and strategies that worked in the past no longer suffice. A Samtec webinar will demystify this topic.

Read more...
High-speed high-density connectors from Withwave
RFiber Solutions Interconnection
The high-speed high density open pin field array connectors have excellent higher bandwidth applications and are capable of data throughput of up to 112 Gbps.

Read more...
Build a high-speed board-to-board mated set in under a minute
Spectrum Concepts Interconnection
The latest implementation of Samtec’s Solutionator now covers the high-speed board-to-board products with the High-Speed Board-to-Board Solutionator to present a full mated set solution.

Read more...
Low-PIM cable assembly application considerations
RF Design Interconnection
Given the diverse range of applications for coaxial cable assemblies, these cables are not one-size-fits-all. This article discusses three main types, low-PIM, low-loss, and phase-stable coaxial cable assemblies.

Read more...
Short body USB-A with no compromise on performance
Electrocomp Interconnection
The all-new USB1125 connector from GCT with a minimal PCB footprint of just 13mm2 is 25% smaller than full-size equivalents.

Read more...
The new VITA 90 landing page
Interconnection
Samtec has launched its new landing page for the small form factor VITA 90 standard comprising rugged modules with a focus on size, weight and power.

Read more...
The new VITA 90 landing page
Spectrum Concepts Interconnection
Samtec has launched its new landing page for the small form factor VITA 90 standard comprising rugged modules with a focus on size, weight and power.

Read more...
New precision standoffs for ultra-rugged applications
Spectrum Concepts Interconnection
Samtec has launched its new precision PCB standoffs used to either separate printed circuit boards, or to create space between the PCB and the mounting chassis.

Read more...
Phase-stable cable assemblies operate up to 50 GHz
RF Design Interconnection
The Lab-Flex T series from Smiths Interconnect are low-loss high-frequency cables that have minimal phase change with changing temperature and flexure.

Read more...
Samtec has reorganised its AcceleRate products online
Spectrum Concepts Interconnection
Samtec recently reorganised its family of AcceleRate products into one webpage to enable easier browsing and comparison of products when trying to find the best high-performance solution for the given application.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved