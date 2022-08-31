Categories

Microchip expands its MPU-based SOM portfolio

31 August 2022 DSP, Micros & Memory

As the embedded market continues to grow rapidly and evolve, developers are seeking to optimise product development, or they may need to transition from a microcontroller unit (MCU) to a microprocessor unit (MPU) to handle increased processing requirements. To help developers with this transition and reduce design complexities Microchip Technology has announced the expansion of its portfolio of microprocessor system-on-modules (SOMs) with the SAM9X60D1G-SOM ARM926EJ-S-based embedded MPU running up to 600 MHz.

The SOM, based on the SAM9X60D1G System in Package (SiP), is a small 28 x 28 mm hand-solderable module that includes the MPU and DDR in a single package, along with power supplies, clocks and memory storage. It is Microchip’s first SOM equipped with 4 Gb SLC NAND Flash to maximise memory storage of data in application devices, while the on-board DDR reduces the supply and price risks associated with memory chips. The small-form-factor SOM also includes an MCP16501 power management IC (PMIC), which simplifies the power design effort to a single 5 V rail.

The SAM9X60D1G-SOM contains a 10/100 KSZ8081 Ethernet PHY and a 1 Kb Serial EEPROM with pre-programmed MAC address (EUI-48). Customers can further customise their design based on the level of security protection required such as secure boot with on-chip secure key storage (OTP), hardware encryption engine (TDES, AES and SHA) and True Random Generator (TRNG).

“With the SAM9X60D1G-SOM, designers can take advantage of a mid-level performance microprocessor and significantly reduce design complexities,” said Rod Drake, vice president of Microchip’s 32-bit MPU business unit. “This latest SOM provides customers with a small-form-factor solution directly from Microchip and eases the logistics burden of separately procuring each of the six active components and numerous passives on the SOM.”

Software for the SAM9X60D1G-SOM is available with bare metal or RTOS support through MPLAB Harmony3, or complete Linux mainlined distributions.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 21 402 1940
Fax: +27 21 419 6256
Email: [email protected]
www: www.ebv.com
Articles: More information and articles about EBV Electrolink


