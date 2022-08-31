Microchip expands its MPU-based SOM portfolio

As the embedded market continues to grow rapidly and evolve, developers are seeking to optimise product development, or they may need to transition from a microcontroller unit (MCU) to a microprocessor unit (MPU) to handle increased processing requirements. To help developers with this transition and reduce design complexities Microchip Technology has announced the expansion of its portfolio of microprocessor system-on-modules (SOMs) with the SAM9X60D1G-SOM ARM926EJ-S-based embedded MPU running up to 600 MHz.
The SOM, based on the SAM9X60D1G System in Package (SiP), is a small 28 x 28 mm hand-solderable module that includes the MPU and DDR in a single package, along with power supplies, clocks and memory storage. It is Microchip’s first SOM equipped with 4 Gb SLC NAND Flash to maximise memory storage of data in application devices, while the on-board DDR reduces the supply and price risks associated with memory chips. The small-form-factor SOM also includes an MCP16501 power management IC (PMIC), which simplifies the power design effort to a single 5 V rail.
The SAM9X60D1G-SOM contains a 10/100 KSZ8081 Ethernet PHY and a 1 Kb Serial EEPROM with pre-programmed MAC address (EUI-48). Customers can further customise their design based on the level of security protection required such as secure boot with on-chip secure key storage (OTP), hardware encryption engine (TDES, AES and SHA) and True Random Generator (TRNG).
“With the SAM9X60D1G-SOM, designers can take advantage of a mid-level performance microprocessor and significantly reduce design complexities,” said Rod Drake, vice president of Microchip’s 32-bit MPU business unit. “This latest SOM provides customers with a small-form-factor solution directly from Microchip and eases the logistics burden of separately procuring each of the six active components and numerous passives on the SOM.”
Software for the SAM9X60D1G-SOM is available with bare metal or RTOS support through MPLAB Harmony3, or complete Linux mainlined distributions.
Reflective optical infrared sensor EBV Electrolink
Opto-Electronics
The VCNT2025X01 is a miniature SMD reflective optical sensor from Vishay Semiconductors with a daylight blocking filter built in.
Read more...FlightSense multi-zone ToF sensor EBV Electrolink
DSP, Micros & Memory
STMicroelectronics has revealed FlightSense multi-zone ToF sensor for gesture recognition, intruder alert, and human presence detection to be used in front of PCs. The cost-effective non-vision-based turnkey solution detects user presence, recognises gestures, and protects against ‘shoulder surfers’ for smoother interactions, enhanced security, and power saving.
Read more...Accelerating performance and productivity with Versal ACAPs Avnet Silica
DSP, Micros & Memory
Versal adaptive compute acceleration platforms (ACAPs) represent a significant evolution over traditional FPGAs and SoCs, supplementing the strengths of traditional programmable logic with powerful heterogeneous compute engines and a new software-programmable silicon infrastructure.
Read more...AMD Xilinx online training: Vivaldo ML tools EBV Electrolink
Computer/Embedded Technology
The webinar will explore the features of SystemVerilog that are useful for RTL synthesis using Vivado ML Tools and how the RTL SystemVerilog language constructs have been optimised for productivity and reliability.
Read more...New high current through-hole inductors EBV Electrolink
Passive Components
Vishay has released a high current, through-hole inductor for use in high current and high temperature applications, DC/DC converters, high current differential chokes and inverters.
Read more...Samsung launches GDDR6 RAM module EBV Electrolink
Computer/Embedded Technology
The DRAM is capable of 24 Gbps processing speeds and will significantly advance the graphics performance of AI-based applications and high-performance computing.