Quectel releases a 5G SG560D smart module series

31 August 2022 DSP, Micros & Memory

The SG560D is a series of Quectel’s new generation multi-mode 5G smart modules with built-in Android 12 OS. Based on QCM6490 high-performance 64-bit octa-core processors with a built-in Adreno 643 GPU, it is ideal for both industrial and consumer applications requiring high data rates and multimedia functions.

“In the era of Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT), computing capability becomes more critical to make devices smarter and more responsive. Our 5G SG560D module combines 5G and AI technologies to deliver state-of-the-art performance in communication and data processing,” said Patrick Qian, CEO of Quectel. “I believe the SG560D will offer an excellent option for edge computing requirements and will accelerate the digital transformation of devices.”

The module supports 3GPP Rel-15 technology and supports both 5G NSA and SA modes with 4G/3G fallback. In addition, the module supports Wi-Fi 6E & DBS, IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Wi-Fi 2 × 2 MU-MIMO and Bluetooth 5.2.

The SG560D series supports 5G and LTE multi-user multiple-input multiple-output (MU-MIMO) technology. The use of multiple antennas at the receiver end at the same time and on the same frequency band greatly minimises errors and optimises the data speed. This module also combines high-speed wireless connectivity with an embedded multi-constellation and high-sensitivity GNSS (GPS, GLONASS, BDS, NavIC, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS) receiver for positioning.

A rich set of interfaces (such as LCM, camera, touch panel, PCIe, UART, USB, I2C, and I2S) allow the module to serve a wide range of M2M applications including as a smart gateway, CPE, MiFi, MID, PND, POS, router, multimedia terminal, digital signage and industrial PDAs.

Credit(s)

iCorp Technologies





