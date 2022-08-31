Quectel releases a 5G SG560D smart module series

The SG560D is a series of Quectel’s new generation multi-mode 5G smart modules with built-in Android 12 OS. Based on QCM6490 high-performance 64-bit octa-core processors with a built-in Adreno 643 GPU, it is ideal for both industrial and consumer applications requiring high data rates and multimedia functions.
“In the era of Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT), computing capability becomes more critical to make devices smarter and more responsive. Our 5G SG560D module combines 5G and AI technologies to deliver state-of-the-art performance in communication and data processing,” said Patrick Qian, CEO of Quectel. “I believe the SG560D will offer an excellent option for edge computing requirements and will accelerate the digital transformation of devices.”
The module supports 3GPP Rel-15 technology and supports both 5G NSA and SA modes with 4G/3G fallback. In addition, the module supports Wi-Fi 6E & DBS, IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Wi-Fi 2 × 2 MU-MIMO and Bluetooth 5.2.
The SG560D series supports 5G and LTE multi-user multiple-input multiple-output (MU-MIMO) technology. The use of multiple antennas at the receiver end at the same time and on the same frequency band greatly minimises errors and optimises the data speed. This module also combines high-speed wireless connectivity with an embedded multi-constellation and high-sensitivity GNSS (GPS, GLONASS, BDS, NavIC, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS) receiver for positioning.
A rich set of interfaces (such as LCM, camera, touch panel, PCIe, UART, USB, I2C, and I2S) allow the module to serve a wide range of M2M applications including as a smart gateway, CPE, MiFi, MID, PND, POS, router, multimedia terminal, digital signage and industrial PDAs.
FlightSense multi-zone ToF sensor EBV Electrolink
DSP, Micros & Memory
STMicroelectronics has revealed FlightSense multi-zone ToF sensor for gesture recognition, intruder alert, and human presence detection to be used in front of PCs. The cost-effective non-vision-based turnkey solution detects user presence, recognises gestures, and protects against ‘shoulder surfers’ for smoother interactions, enhanced security, and power saving.
Read more...Corner-placement antenna for GNSS designs iCorp Technologies
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Antenova has added a new offering to its range of miniature surface mount designed (SMD) antennas and modules for GNSS applications with the Agosti, an antenna which operates with exceptional efficiency in a reduced space.
Read more...Accelerating performance and productivity with Versal ACAPs Avnet Silica
DSP, Micros & Memory
Versal adaptive compute acceleration platforms (ACAPs) represent a significant evolution over traditional FPGAs and SoCs, supplementing the strengths of traditional programmable logic with powerful heterogeneous compute engines and a new software-programmable silicon infrastructure.
Read more...Quectel 4G SMD antenna iCorp Technologies
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
This wideband LTE/cellular/CDMA SMT antenna from Quectel, operating in the frequency range from 698 to 960 MHz and 1710 to 2690 MHz, delivers high efficiency in all bands when mounted to the device host PCB.
Read more...GNSS receiver module to extend runtime by 500% iCorp Technologies
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Antenova has announced the GNSSNOVA M20071 GNSS receiver module with power consumption reduced five-fold to enable smaller tracker designs, and trackers that could run five times longer.
Read more...New Espressif MCU embeds Wi-Fi 6 iCorp Technologies
DSP, Micros & Memory
Espressif Systems has introduced the ESP32-C5, their first dual-band 2,4 and 5 GHz Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5 low-energy microcontroller unit.