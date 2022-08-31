Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





DSP, Micros & Memory



Print this page printer friendly version

Quectel releases a 5G SG560D smart module series

31 August 2022 DSP, Micros & Memory

The SG560D is a series of Quectel’s new generation multi-mode 5G smart modules with built-in Android 12 OS. Based on QCM6490 high-performance 64-bit octa-core processors with a built-in Adreno 643 GPU, it is ideal for both industrial and consumer applications requiring high data rates and multimedia functions.

“In the era of Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT), computing capability becomes more critical to make devices smarter and more responsive. Our 5G SG560D module combines 5G and AI technologies to deliver state-of-the-art performance in communication and data processing,” said Patrick Qian, CEO of Quectel. “I believe the SG560D will offer an excellent option for edge computing requirements and will accelerate the digital transformation of devices.”

The module supports 3GPP Rel-15 technology and supports both 5G NSA and SA modes with 4G/3G fallback. In addition, the module supports Wi-Fi 6E & DBS, IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Wi-Fi 2 × 2 MU-MIMO and Bluetooth 5.2.

The SG560D series supports 5G and LTE multi-user multiple-input multiple-output (MU-MIMO) technology. The use of multiple antennas at the receiver end at the same time and on the same frequency band greatly minimises errors and optimises the data speed. This module also combines high-speed wireless connectivity with an embedded multi-constellation and high-sensitivity GNSS (GPS, GLONASS, BDS, NavIC, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS) receiver for positioning.

A rich set of interfaces (such as LCM, camera, touch panel, PCIe, UART, USB, I2C, and I2S) allow the module to serve a wide range of M2M applications including as a smart gateway, CPE, MiFi, MID, PND, POS, router, multimedia terminal, digital signage and industrial PDAs.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 781 2029
Fax: 086 555 7808
Email: [email protected]
www: www.icorptechnologies.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about iCorp Technologies


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

FlightSense multi-zone ToF sensor
EBV Electrolink DSP, Micros & Memory
STMicroelectronics has revealed FlightSense multi-zone ToF sensor for gesture recognition, intruder alert, and human presence detection to be used in front of PCs. The cost-effective non-vision-based turnkey solution detects user presence, recognises gestures, and protects against ‘shoulder surfers’ for smoother interactions, enhanced security, and power saving.

Read more...
Corner-placement antenna for GNSS designs
iCorp Technologies Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Antenova has added a new offering to its range of miniature surface mount designed (SMD) antennas and modules for GNSS applications with the Agosti, an antenna which operates with exceptional efficiency in a reduced space.

Read more...
Accelerating performance and productivity with Versal ACAPs
Avnet Silica DSP, Micros & Memory
Versal adaptive compute acceleration platforms (ACAPs) represent a significant evolution over traditional FPGAs and SoCs, supplementing the strengths of traditional programmable logic with powerful heterogeneous compute engines and a new software-programmable silicon infrastructure.

Read more...
Quectel 4G SMD antenna
iCorp Technologies Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
This wideband LTE/cellular/CDMA SMT antenna from Quectel, operating in the frequency range from 698 to 960 MHz and 1710 to 2690 MHz, delivers high efficiency in all bands when mounted to the device host PCB.

Read more...
Quectel masterclass: IoT device application development
iCorp Technologies News
Quectel has announced the latest masterclass in a series of technical webinars titled “Accelerate wireless IoT device application development with Azure RTOS on STM32 MCUs”.

Read more...
Automotive motion sensor with embedded ML core
Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory
The ASM330LHHX, a six-axis inertial module with embedded machine learning core and dual operating modes, ensures the lowest power consumption and in-sensor event detection.

Read more...
GNSS receiver module to extend runtime by 500%
iCorp Technologies Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Antenova has announced the GNSSNOVA M20071 GNSS receiver module with power consumption reduced five-fold to enable smaller tracker designs, and trackers that could run five times longer.

Read more...
SolidRun releases a SoM solution based on a Renesas SoC
EBV Electrolink DSP, Micros & Memory
In partnership with Renesas, SolidRun has released a SoM solution based on the powerful RZ/G2 family of SoCs, which are engineered for AI-enhanced HMI applications.

Read more...
ST develops new serial EEPROM class
Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory
This new class of serial EEPROM is a 32-Mbit page-erasable memory that is less expensive than FRAM while offering a lower power consumption.

Read more...
New Espressif MCU embeds Wi-Fi 6
iCorp Technologies DSP, Micros & Memory
Espressif Systems has introduced the ESP32-C5, their first dual-band 2,4 and 5 GHz Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5 low-energy microcontroller unit.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved