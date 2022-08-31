Voltera V-One circuit board printer

31 August 2022 Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

Have you ever wished for a quick solution to prototyping electronic circuit boards? If you have, then the Voltera V-One, a multi-functional circuit board printer, may be just what you need.

The V-One is an all-in-one solution for PCB fabrication that allows you to keep your development cycle secure, thereby keeping your intellectual property completely in-house. The printer allows for rapid prototyping of circuit board layouts by combining the following four functions: printing traces of conductive ink onto substrate, drilling through-holes and vias on the board, precisely dispensing solder paste, and reflowing components using the built-in heating plate.

From the initial idea through to the finished board, the V-One makes prototyping a cinch. The electronic board layout is designed in the software of one’s choice and the Gerber files are uploaded to the V-One software. Once the printer has been calibrated, holes and vias are drilled on both sides of the board together with the printed tracks, and the board is then thermally cured. Solder paste is then applied to the board and the components are inserted via the newly drilled holes. The printer then provides component reflow to produce the completed prototype.

The electronic circuit can then be tested and should a problem be found, a new board with the correction can be printed, thereby providing a rapid turnaround time and theoretically shaving weeks off a product development cycle. Teams at top companies worldwide are already using the V-One for rapid prototyping of electronic designs.

The V-One software, combined with Voltera’s smart height probe, allows for precise alignment of the print and drill heads. The drill head, although compact, is capable of drilling through-holes and vias at 13 000 rpm with a runout of only 3 mil. Once drilling is completed, the dispense nozzle deposits ink or solder paste on boards with a 0,65 mm pin-to-pin pitch, allowing for precise circuit tracks to be laid down. Finally, the unit cures the ink and provides reflow and, together with the pre-defined heating profiles and the 550 W heating element, allows for the print bed to reach a temperature of 240°C.

The printer’s software application is completely free of charge and provides an intuitive interface to all functions necessary to produce a finished prototype PCB. The application contains smart alerts when designing the layout, to prevent printing issues, and step-by-step video instructions walk the user through the different stages of the production process.

The V-One’s small dimensions of only 390 x 257 x 207 mm and modern look allows it to seem at home in any environment: on an office desk, a laboratory table, or on a workshop bench.

Credit(s)

Zetech One





