Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services



Print this page printer friendly version

Voltera V-One circuit board printer

31 August 2022 Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

Have you ever wished for a quick solution to prototyping electronic circuit boards? If you have, then the Voltera V-One, a multi-functional circuit board printer, may be just what you need.

The V-One is an all-in-one solution for PCB fabrication that allows you to keep your development cycle secure, thereby keeping your intellectual property completely in-house. The printer allows for rapid prototyping of circuit board layouts by combining the following four functions: printing traces of conductive ink onto substrate, drilling through-holes and vias on the board, precisely dispensing solder paste, and reflowing components using the built-in heating plate.

From the initial idea through to the finished board, the V-One makes prototyping a cinch. The electronic board layout is designed in the software of one’s choice and the Gerber files are uploaded to the V-One software. Once the printer has been calibrated, holes and vias are drilled on both sides of the board together with the printed tracks, and the board is then thermally cured. Solder paste is then applied to the board and the components are inserted via the newly drilled holes. The printer then provides component reflow to produce the completed prototype.

The electronic circuit can then be tested and should a problem be found, a new board with the correction can be printed, thereby providing a rapid turnaround time and theoretically shaving weeks off a product development cycle. Teams at top companies worldwide are already using the V-One for rapid prototyping of electronic designs.

The V-One software, combined with Voltera’s smart height probe, allows for precise alignment of the print and drill heads. The drill head, although compact, is capable of drilling through-holes and vias at 13 000 rpm with a runout of only 3 mil. Once drilling is completed, the dispense nozzle deposits ink or solder paste on boards with a 0,65 mm pin-to-pin pitch, allowing for precise circuit tracks to be laid down. Finally, the unit cures the ink and provides reflow and, together with the pre-defined heating profiles and the 550 W heating element, allows for the print bed to reach a temperature of 240°C.

The printer’s software application is completely free of charge and provides an intuitive interface to all functions necessary to produce a finished prototype PCB. The application contains smart alerts when designing the layout, to prevent printing issues, and step-by-step video instructions walk the user through the different stages of the production process.

The V-One’s small dimensions of only 390 x 257 x 207 mm and modern look allows it to seem at home in any environment: on an office desk, a laboratory table, or on a workshop bench.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 609 1244
Email: [email protected]
www: www.zetech.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Zetech One


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Count, calculate, indicate: universal counter for flowmeters
Instrotech Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Kobold’s electronic unit ZOE is specifically designed for the calculation and display of flow rates and volume flow of flowmeters.

Read more...
Panasonic’s next generation NPM-WX
Techmet Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The NPM-WX, the latest generation of the NPM platform, is the perfect solution for the expanding and digital future in electronics assembly.

Read more...
Reasons to clean circuit assemblies even when using no-clean flux
MyKay Tronics Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
If reliability is vital in your application, consider removing all residue species from the assembly to eliminate any opportunity for ECM-related failures, regardless of the flux type used.

Read more...
Webinar: ROSE testing best practices
MyKay Tronics Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Tech-Tuesday webinars continue with “Resistivity of solvent extract (ROSE) testing for IPC required process monitoring – best practices”.

Read more...
Indium to showcase GalliTHERM liquid metal technology
Techmet Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Indium Corporation will be showcasing its GalliTHERM liquid metal technology together with its no-clean semiconductor flux at SEMICON to be held in Taiwan.

Read more...
Indium earns Allegro MicroSystems excellence award
Techmet Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Indium Corporation has earned an excellence award from Allegro MicroSystems for the efforts of its Asia-Pacific operations in delivering quality, on-time products during the 2021 fiscal year.

Read more...
New online DFM analysis enables better products, faster.
ASIC Design Services Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Introducing PCBflow, a new cloud-based tool for collaboration between PCB designers and manufacturers.

Read more...
Electronics contract manufacturer overcomes PCB assembly engineering challenges.
ASIC Design Services Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
ESCATEC uses Valor Process Preparation to create comprehensive digital twin and speed time-to-market due to reduced NPI timelines.

Read more...
Increasing PCB assembly profitability using Valor Process Preparation
ASIC Design Services Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Valor Process Preparation solution from Siemens Industries Software enabled Phuntronix to reduce preparation time by over 50%.

Read more...
Electronics manufacturer enhances accuracy and speeds up BOM quotes
ASIC Design Services Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Using Valor BOM Connector enabled BMK to speed up preparation times and streamline the quotation process.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved