New rework system for electronics manufacturing

31 August 2022
Metcal has announced the new HCT-910 Hot Air Rework System which is intuitive to use and has a high thermal performance capable of meeting the full spectrum of application requirements needed for production and rework in electronics manufacturing.
The Metcal HCT-910 can generate 900 W of heat with a maximum temperature of 600°C. This expands the capability of the Metcal HCT-910 beyond standard applications to higher applications in military, defence and aerospace, using highly metallised circuit boards.
The digital interface of the HCT-910 is both intuitive and easy to use. The system incorporates a novel control method, making it easy to quickly adjust the temperature and airflow rates without looking away from the application. In addition, a multi-colour status light on the handpiece is a visual cue to the operator regarding the status of the unit.
The Metcal HCT-910 can be configured for any worldwide standard voltage and power outlets. It also offers an intuitive user interface, multiple language settings, and a USB port to update software and power peripherals such as fans, lights and cameras. The complete system for each model includes the hot air tool, power cord, and hand-piece cradle to support a variety of soldering and rework applications.
