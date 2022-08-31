Ultra-rugged interconnect products

Samtec’s ultra-rugged solutions offer reliability and durability to meet the needs of any extreme environment typical in military, avionics, space and submersible applications. Features in the range include rugged contact systems, EMI shielding, high-temp coatings and high cycle life in small form factors with cost and design flexibility.
The URSA I/O rugged power systems feature a hyperboloid-type contact. The connector is extremely dense with up to 1450 total I/Os in a 1RU panel. This system is either cable-to-cable or cable-to-board and contains up to 40 positions per row on a 1 mm pitch.
Samtec also provides its proprietary SureCoat coatings for high-temperature, high cycle life solutions for harsh environments. The new palladium coating handles high-temperature applications up to 150°C ambient. These connectors are currently available with a 1,27 mm pitch in high-density arrays and have been tested to 3000 mating cycles.
