Ultra-rugged interconnect products

Further reading:

Signal generators – the key to reliability

Spectrum Concepts Test & Measurement

Read more...

High current low-profile power connector

Startech Industrial Interconnection

Read more...

The design challenges of temperature

Spectrum Concepts Interconnection

Read more...

Innovative enhanced connection system from Amphenol

Startech Industrial Interconnection

Read more...

Samtec flyover minimises signal loss

Spectrum Concepts Interconnection

Read more...

Enhanced fibre optic interconnection series

Startech Industrial Interconnection

Read more...

High-performance alternative to round cables

Hiconnex Interconnection

Read more...

Cable harness testing solutions

Electronic Industry Supplies Interconnection

Read more...

Samtec powers future EVSE infrastructure

Altron Arrow Interconnection

Read more...

What is an RF launch?

Spectrum Concepts Interconnection

Read more...

As consumers, we have come to expect an unprecedented level of reliability from our technology. That modern devices deliver this remarkable reliability is a testament not only to the capabilities of modern electronics but also to the intensive testing regime that is carried out on any product before it is released.The enhanced power connector series from Amphenol offers wire terminations ranging from 6 to 2 AWG and has the capacity to carry current up to 150 A at 500 V DC.Thermal management and temperature derating have always been something that designers have had to plan for to keep their products safe and this is closely linked to power when it comes to choosing a connector.Amphenol Industrial Operations has enhanced its ePower-Lite interconnection line to include a two-pole mini ePower-Lite connector with a secondary locking design that is rated to 30 A.Flyover cables are used by PCB design engineers to minimise the degradation of signals that are routed through lossy PCBs, vias and other components.Amphenol Industrial Operations has enhanced its Amphe-Lite connector series to meet the increasing demand of fibre optic interconnection applications in the medical, oil and gas, security and grid industries.Nicomatic has created a lighter, high-performance alternative to round cables and the perfect complement to compact, lightweight CMM 220 connectors.Despite the advances in automation, cable harnesses are usually manufactured manually and are assembled according to geometric and electrical requirements. Cable harness testing applications are characterised by having very little standardisation.From the grid and power distribution to monitoring and metering, reliable and accessible EVSE infrastructure is needed to support long range distance with fast and efficient, on-demand charging solutions.As signal speeds increase, each part of the signal path getting to and from the device needs to work to higher frequencies, and strategies that worked in the past no longer suffice. A Samtec webinar will demystify this topic.