Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Interconnection



Print this page printer friendly version

Ultra-rugged interconnect products

31 August 2022 Interconnection

Samtec’s ultra-rugged solutions offer reliability and durability to meet the needs of any extreme environment typical in military, avionics, space and submersible applications. Features in the range include rugged contact systems, EMI shielding, high-temp coatings and high cycle life in small form factors with cost and design flexibility.

The URSA I/O rugged power systems feature a hyperboloid-type contact. The connector is extremely dense with up to 1450 total I/Os in a 1RU panel. This system is either cable-to-cable or cable-to-board and contains up to 40 positions per row on a 1 mm pitch.

Samtec also provides its proprietary SureCoat coatings for high-temperature, high cycle life solutions for harsh environments. The new palladium coating handles high-temperature applications up to 150°C ambient. These connectors are currently available with a 1,27 mm pitch in high-density arrays and have been tested to 3000 mating cycles.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 425 1400
Fax: 086 520 5995
Email: [email protected]
www: www.spectrumconcepts.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Spectrum Concepts


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Signal generators – the key to reliability
Spectrum Concepts Test & Measurement
As consumers, we have come to expect an unprecedented level of reliability from our technology. That modern devices deliver this remarkable reliability is a testament not only to the capabilities of modern electronics but also to the intensive testing regime that is carried out on any product before it is released.

Read more...
High current low-profile power connector
Startech Industrial Interconnection
The enhanced power connector series from Amphenol offers wire terminations ranging from 6 to 2 AWG and has the capacity to carry current up to 150 A at 500 V DC.

Read more...
The design challenges of temperature
Spectrum Concepts Interconnection
Thermal management and temperature derating have always been something that designers have had to plan for to keep their products safe and this is closely linked to power when it comes to choosing a connector.

Read more...
Innovative enhanced connection system from Amphenol
Startech Industrial Interconnection
Amphenol Industrial Operations has enhanced its ePower-Lite interconnection line to include a two-pole mini ePower-Lite connector with a secondary locking design that is rated to 30 A.

Read more...
Samtec flyover minimises signal loss
Spectrum Concepts Interconnection
Flyover cables are used by PCB design engineers to minimise the degradation of signals that are routed through lossy PCBs, vias and other components.

Read more...
Enhanced fibre optic interconnection series
Startech Industrial Interconnection
Amphenol Industrial Operations has enhanced its Amphe-Lite connector series to meet the increasing demand of fibre optic interconnection applications in the medical, oil and gas, security and grid industries.

Read more...
High-performance alternative to round cables
Hiconnex Interconnection
Nicomatic has created a lighter, high-performance alternative to round cables and the perfect complement to compact, lightweight CMM 220 connectors.

Read more...
Cable harness testing solutions
Electronic Industry Supplies Interconnection
Despite the advances in automation, cable harnesses are usually manufactured manually and are assembled according to geometric and electrical requirements. Cable harness testing applications are characterised by having very little standardisation.

Read more...
Samtec powers future EVSE infrastructure
Altron Arrow Interconnection
From the grid and power distribution to monitoring and metering, reliable and accessible EVSE infrastructure is needed to support long range distance with fast and efficient, on-demand charging solutions.

Read more...
What is an RF launch?
Spectrum Concepts Interconnection
As signal speeds increase, each part of the signal path getting to and from the device needs to work to higher frequencies, and strategies that worked in the past no longer suffice. A Samtec webinar will demystify this topic.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved