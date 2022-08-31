E cores for electric vehicles

The electric vehicle market is growing each year with no signs of slowing down. Customers and companies alike realise its importance for a clean future. It also plays a crucial role in reducing the overuse of non-renewable resources.
Soft ferrites are polycrystalline oxides manufactured by ceramic technology and belong to a class of materials that exhibit the technically useful property of ferromagnetism. Magnetism in a ferromagnetic material occurs when an external field is applied and on removal of this external source, the material returns to its non-magnetic state. The right core choice plays a huge part in manufacturing a successful electric vehicle.
The ferrite E cores manufactured by Cosmo Ferrites Limited have been specifically designed for use in lighting, power conditioning, solar and automotive applications such as inverter transformers and power and telecom inductors.
The general composition of these soft ferrites is MeFe2O4, where Me represents one of the divalent transition metals such as Manganese, Zinc, Nickel, Copper, Iron or Magnesium. The material can be used at very high frequencies without laminating. The new E cores are more economical than Pot cores and offer simple bobbin winding along with easy assembly.
