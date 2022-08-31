Miniature SMD test terminals

With the current progress on miniaturisation of electronic circuitry and the corresponding lack of space for test terminals, in-circuit testing is becoming increasingly more difficult. Responding to this need for miniaturisation and testing of more complex and multi-component circuits, Nicomatic has designed miniature surface mount test terminals.

Nicomatic test terminals present a mechanical test hook interface on the SMD PCB which enables the operator to clip a test probe from a test rig or oscilloscope to the PCB for evaluation. The terminals, which are 2,5 x 1,3 x 1,5 mm in size are suitable for use with most standard test probes on the market.

Besides being used as test probes the SMD connectors can also serve a double role and be used as zero resistance links on the PCB.

The Nicomatic SMD test terminals save substantial time on mounting by avoiding PCB piercing, hole plating, manual insertion and soldering that is needed when using traditional test pins.

The SMD connectors are supplied on standard 8 mm tape carrier and reel for easy handling and use in automatic soldering and fabrication machines.

In comparison to similar miniature parts available on the market Nicomatic’s C12000 test terminals:

• Have a larger surface to aid efficient soldering onto PCBs.

• Are less prone to oxidation thanks to pure tin plating with a nickel under-layer.

• Allow secure multiple testing in circuit.

