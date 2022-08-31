Categories

Opto-Electronics



Reflective optical IR sensor

31 August 2022 Opto-Electronics

The VCNT2025X01 from Vishay Semiconductors is a reflective optical sensor in a miniature SMD package. It has a compact construction where the emitting light source and the detector are arranged in the same plane. The sensor’s operating infrared wavelength is 940 nm and the detector consists of a silicon phototransistor.

With a distance range of 0,3 to 4,5 mm, the sensor’s analog output signal (photo current) is triggered by detection of reflected infrared light from a nearby object. It has a built-in daylight blocking filter, which greatly suppresses disturbances from ambient light, thereby increasing the signal to noise ratio of the output signal.

The sensor’s small size of 2,5 x 2 x 0,6 mm makes it suitable for use in applications such as positioning, optical switching, optical encoding or object detection.

For more information contact EBV Electrolink, +27 21 402 1940, [email protected], www.ebv.com


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 21 402 1940
Fax: +27 21 419 6256
Email: [email protected]
www: www.ebv.com
Articles: More information and articles about EBV Electrolink


Further reading:

Reflective optical infrared sensor
EBV Electrolink Opto-Electronics
The VCNT2025X01 is a miniature SMD reflective optical sensor from Vishay Semiconductors with a daylight blocking filter built in.

Read more...
FlightSense multi-zone ToF sensor
EBV Electrolink DSP, Micros & Memory
STMicroelectronics has revealed FlightSense multi-zone ToF sensor for gesture recognition, intruder alert, and human presence detection to be used in front of PCs. The cost-effective non-vision-based turnkey solution detects user presence, recognises gestures, and protects against ‘shoulder surfers’ for smoother interactions, enhanced security, and power saving.

Read more...
Samsung begins chip production using 3 nm process technology
EBV Electrolink Electronics Technology
The optimised 3 nm process with GAA architecture achieves 45% lower power usage, 23% improved performance and 16% smaller surface area compared to 5 nm process.

Read more...
Samsung unveils new image sensor with industry’s smallest pixel size
EBV Electrolink News
The ISOCELL sensor, with a pixel size of 0,56 µm, enables more accurate and quicker auto-focusing and can reduce the module area by 20%.

Read more...
Lowering the cost of solar PV inverters
EBV Electrolink Passive Components
Vishay has turned its attention to lowering the cost of solar PV inverters and by reducing the number of electrolytic capacitors required.

Read more...
AMD Xilinx online training: Vivaldo ML tools
EBV Electrolink Computer/Embedded Technology
The webinar will explore the features of SystemVerilog that are useful for RTL synthesis using Vivado ML Tools and how the RTL SystemVerilog language constructs have been optimised for productivity and reliability.

Read more...
New high current through-hole inductors
EBV Electrolink Passive Components
Vishay has released a high current, through-hole inductor for use in high current and high temperature applications, DC/DC converters, high current differential chokes and inverters.

Read more...
Samsung launches GDDR6 RAM module
EBV Electrolink Computer/Embedded Technology
The DRAM is capable of 24 Gbps processing speeds and will significantly advance the graphics performance of AI-based applications and high-performance computing.

Read more...
SolidRun releases a SoM solution based on a Renesas SoC
EBV Electrolink DSP, Micros & Memory
In partnership with Renesas, SolidRun has released a SoM solution based on the powerful RZ/G2 family of SoCs, which are engineered for AI-enhanced HMI applications.

Read more...
Programmable Bluetooth low-energy wireless SoC
EBV Electrolink Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The next-gen BlueNRG-LPS SoC, a Bluetooth low-energy 5.3 enabled device, can precisely estimate movement and location with centimetre accuracy.

Read more...










