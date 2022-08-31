Reflective optical IR sensor

31 August 2022

The VCNT2025X01 from Vishay Semiconductors is a reflective optical sensor in a miniature SMD package. It has a compact construction where the emitting light source and the detector are arranged in the same plane. The sensor’s operating infrared wavelength is 940 nm and the detector consists of a silicon phototransistor.

With a distance range of 0,3 to 4,5 mm, the sensor’s analog output signal (photo current) is triggered by detection of reflected infrared light from a nearby object. It has a built-in daylight blocking filter, which greatly suppresses disturbances from ambient light, thereby increasing the signal to noise ratio of the output signal.

The sensor’s small size of 2,5 x 2 x 0,6 mm makes it suitable for use in applications such as positioning, optical switching, optical encoding or object detection.

