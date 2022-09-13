Categories

Webinar: Digitalisation processes for Industry 4.0 and IIoT

31 August 2022 News

Mouser and HARTING have teamed up for a brand-new webinar. The trend of digitalisation raises new expectations for communication and cabling technology.

During this webinar, the following topics will be approached:

• High availability

• Short access times

• Fast data rates

• Secure transmission of data

• Power transfer

• Smaller and more robust

• Modularity and compatibility.

Date: 13 September 2022

Time: 15:00 CAT

To register visit https://emea.info.mouser.com/webinar-harting-digitalisation-emea-lp. The complete webinar will also be recorded and will be available for anyone who registered but could not attend.


Credit(s)

Fax: 0862 346 870
Email: [email protected]
www: www.trxe.com
Articles: More information and articles about TRX Electronics


