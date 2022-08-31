Versal VPK120 evaluation kit now available

AMD Xilinx has announced that the Versal Premium VPK120 evaluation kit is now available. Featuring the Versal Premium VP1202 device, an adaptable platform offering high bandwidth and compute density, the kit is optimised for the most demanding compute and data movement applications in the data centre, wired networks, aerospace & defence, and test & measurement.

An example from the Vitis unified software platform tutorial on GitHub will be used to illustrate the development of an application with Vitis Accelerated PL Library on Alveo U50.In this webinar, cutting edge technologies that can increase accuracy, throughput, and product quality in material processing and semiconductor manufacturing will be introduced.The VCNT2025X01 is a miniature SMD reflective optical infrared sensor, from Vishay Semiconductors, with a daylight blocking filter built in.EBV Electrolink, a franchised distribution partner of STMicroelectronics, has been recognised by ST as the 2021 best performing distributor in EMEA.The SAM9X60D1G-SOM is the newest addition to the existing portfolio of MPU-based SOMs built using a common set of Microchip components to reduce design complexity and overall PCB costs.The SG560D is a series of new generation multi-mode 5G smart modules based on QCM6490 high-performance 64-bit octa-core processors with built-in Android 12 OS.Powered by the Qualcomm QCS8250 SoC, Fibocom’s high-performance AI smart module SCA825-W offers a computing power of up to 15 TOPS and powerful multimedia functions, empowering compute-intensive AIoT applications.From the IoT perspective, Wi-Fi developers have recognised that faster is not always the best choice. In generations prior to Wi-Fi 6, increased raw throughput was the primary objective. Now, the trade-offs between some KPIs allow system designers the flexibility to focus on the aspects important in their design.The VCNT2025X01 is a miniature SMD reflective optical sensor from Vishay Semiconductors with a daylight blocking filter built in.STMicroelectronics has revealed FlightSense multi-zone ToF sensor for gesture recognition, intruder alert, and human presence detection to be used in front of PCs. The cost-effective non-vision-based turnkey solution detects user presence, recognises gestures, and protects against ‘shoulder surfers’ for smoother interactions, enhanced security, and power saving.