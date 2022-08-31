Categories

Versal VPK120 evaluation kit now available

31 August 2022 DSP, Micros & Memory

AMD Xilinx has announced that the Versal Premium VPK120 evaluation kit is now available. Featuring the Versal Premium VP1202 device, an adaptable platform offering high bandwidth and compute density, the kit is optimised for the most demanding compute and data movement applications in the data centre, wired networks, aerospace & defence, and test & measurement.

Key features of the VPK120 kit includes:

• Networked, power-optimised cores such as 100G to 600G Ethernet cores.

• An integrated PCIe Gen5 block.

• A wealth of connectivity options including QSFP-DD optical interfaces and FMC+ connectors.

The Versal evaluation kit is available for order to allow complex designs to be jump-started easily using this powerful platform.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 21 402 1940
Fax: +27 21 419 6256
Email: [email protected]
www: www.ebv.com
Articles: More information and articles about EBV Electrolink


