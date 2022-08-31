Advanced multilayer inductors meet evolving automotive PoC demands

31 August 2022 Power Electronics / Power Management

TDK Corporation has announced the introduction of the new MLJ1608WG Series of multilayer inductors. These compact components are targeted for use in automotive power-over-coax (PoC) implementations.

The MLJ1608WG Series inductors achieve a maximum impedance of 2500 Ω. They also retain impedance levels of 1000 Ω over a 300 MHz to 2 GHz frequency range. While the impedance characteristics of conventional multilayer inductors will vary considerably depending on the current applied, these inductors offer far less current variation. A high-rated current of 500 mA is supported despite these components having 1,6 x 0,8 x 0,8 mm (L x W x H) dimensions. This significantly reduces variation in impedance during current application. The components can be operated at temperatures of up to 125°C with a current of 400 mA.

With the widespread uptake of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), the performance of automotive cameras has advanced dramatically. Consequently, there are growing demands for higher-speed and larger-capacity interfaces. Automotive camera systems using LVDS transmission are adopting a PoC approach, which superimposes data and power supply onto a single coaxial cable.

PoC reduces the number of wire harnesses required by transmitting data and supplying power together. This contributes to reducing the vehicle’s weight and allowing space savings to be realised. Effective filtering is needed to separate data from the power supply in a PoC circuit. This will generally consist of two to four inductors. Inductors used in such filters must have high impedance for AC components from low through to high frequencies. By achieving impedance values of 1000 Ω or higher over this broad range of frequencies, the new MLJ1608WG Series is highly optimised for meeting such requirements.

