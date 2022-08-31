Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Power Electronics / Power Management



Print this page printer friendly version

Advanced multilayer inductors meet evolving automotive PoC demands

31 August 2022 Power Electronics / Power Management

TDK Corporation has announced the introduction of the new MLJ1608WG Series of multilayer inductors. These compact components are targeted for use in automotive power-over-coax (PoC) implementations.

The MLJ1608WG Series inductors achieve a maximum impedance of 2500 Ω. They also retain impedance levels of 1000 Ω over a 300 MHz to 2 GHz frequency range. While the impedance characteristics of conventional multilayer inductors will vary considerably depending on the current applied, these inductors offer far less current variation. A high-rated current of 500 mA is supported despite these components having 1,6 x 0,8 x 0,8 mm (L x W x H) dimensions. This significantly reduces variation in impedance during current application. The components can be operated at temperatures of up to 125°C with a current of 400 mA.

With the widespread uptake of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), the performance of automotive cameras has advanced dramatically. Consequently, there are growing demands for higher-speed and larger-capacity interfaces. Automotive camera systems using LVDS transmission are adopting a PoC approach, which superimposes data and power supply onto a single coaxial cable.

PoC reduces the number of wire harnesses required by transmitting data and supplying power together. This contributes to reducing the vehicle’s weight and allowing space savings to be realised. Effective filtering is needed to separate data from the power supply in a PoC circuit. This will generally consist of two to four inductors. Inductors used in such filters must have high impedance for AC components from low through to high frequencies. By achieving impedance values of 1000 Ω or higher over this broad range of frequencies, the new MLJ1608WG Series is highly optimised for meeting such requirements.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 923 9600
Fax: +27 11 923 9884
Email: [email protected]
www: www.altronarrow.com
Articles: More information and articles about Altron Arrow


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Webinar: Newly developed flyback controllers
Altron Arrow News
Infineon’s principal engineers, Tiam Poh Lau and Yi Wang, will present the ICC80QSG, a multi-mode, quasi-resonant flyback controller and the XDPS2201, a multi-mode, digitally configurable hybrid flyback controller.

Read more...
High temperature power inductor from Vishay
Electrocomp Power Electronics / Power Management
Designed for multi-phase, high-current power supplies and input filters in automotive applications, the new high-temperature inductor offers a 50% reduction in DCR over typical power inductors.

Read more...
Compact SMT transformers offer high dielectric strength
RS Components (SA) Power Electronics / Power Management
TDK Corporation has announced the EPCOS E13EMHV series of compact SMT transformers with high dielectric strength for a wide range of DC-DC converter topologies.

Read more...
PSU series for mining applications
Conical Technologies Power Electronics / Power Management
The PVA150-27Bxx series from Mornsun Power is a specialised power supply designed for customers who provide electrical equipment for applications in the coal mining industry, to meet the necessary safety requirements.

Read more...
High-power buck-boost converter
Altron Arrow Power Electronics / Power Management
The Maxim Integrated MAX77857 buck-boost converters are high-efficiency, high-performance converters targeted for systems requiring a 2,5 V to 16 V wide input voltage range.

Read more...
Temperature sensing e-book available
Altron Arrow News
Texas Instruments has released an e-book on temperature sensing and measurement which will help solve any temperature sensing design challenges.

Read more...
ST releases new reference designs for STM32
Altron Arrow Design Automation
ST Microelectronics has released reference designs for the STM32WL5x and STM32WLEx, allowing new applications to be quickly prototyped.

Read more...
Achieving higher-reliability isolation than traditional EMs can provide
Altron Arrow Power Electronics / Power Management
Learn how to achieve higher-reliability isolation and a smaller solution size with Texas Instruments’ solid-state relays.

Read more...
Bluetooth 5 LE module with uFL connector
Altron Arrow Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Panasonic has announced a new Bluetooth 5 low-energy module that includes a uFL connector enabling the use of an external antenna in applications where the RF signal is shielded.

Read more...
450 W PSU for industrial, healthcare and IT applications
Vepac Electronics Power Electronics / Power Management
XP Power has announced the new ECH450 series of compact, high-efficiency power supplies which are able to deliver 250 W when convection cooled, and the full 450 W when force cooled.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved