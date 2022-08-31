Aluminium capacitors in both polymer and electrolytic versions

31 August 2022 Passive Components

Würth's snap-in aluminium capacitors are available with high capacitances and voltages and are available as both an electrolytic and as a non-polar version. The capacitors are offered with a temperature rating up to 125°C and a service life of up to 5000 hours.

In an aluminium electrolytic capacitor, the cathode consists of a wet electrolytic whereas the anode is made of an aluminium foil. An Al 2 O 3 oxidisation layer on the anode foil operates as the dielectric. In comparison to aluminium polymer capacitors, the aluminium electrolytic capacitors are offered up to higher capacitance values of up to 3300 µF and higher voltage ranges of up to 450 V DC.

Aluminium polymer capacitors are widely recognised as an innovation in the field of charge storage devices. It is here that Würth offers parts in V-chip SMD and radial THD with extremely low ESR values, high capacitance, long service life, and voltages currently up to 63 V DC. Aluminium polymer capacitors contain solid conductive polymer instead of wet electrolytic.

Aluminium polymer capacitors have a higher acceptable ripple current due to a lower ESR and higher long-term stability. They do not suffer from the dry-out phenomenon due to the solid conductive polymer.

Credit(s)

NuVision Electronics





