Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Passive Components



Print this page printer friendly version

Aluminium capacitors in both polymer and electrolytic versions

31 August 2022 Passive Components

Würth's snap-in aluminium capacitors are available with high capacitances and voltages and are available as both an electrolytic and as a non-polar version. The capacitors are offered with a temperature rating up to 125°C and a service life of up to 5000 hours.

In an aluminium electrolytic capacitor, the cathode consists of a wet electrolytic whereas the anode is made of an aluminium foil. An Al2O3 oxidisation layer on the anode foil operates as the dielectric. In comparison to aluminium polymer capacitors, the aluminium electrolytic capacitors are offered up to higher capacitance values of up to 3300 µF and higher voltage ranges of up to 450 V DC.

Aluminium polymer capacitors are widely recognised as an innovation in the field of charge storage devices. It is here that Würth offers parts in V-chip SMD and radial THD with extremely low ESR values, high capacitance, long service life, and voltages currently up to 63 V DC. Aluminium polymer capacitors contain solid conductive polymer instead of wet electrolytic.

Aluminium polymer capacitors have a higher acceptable ripple current due to a lower ESR and higher long-term stability. They do not suffer from the dry-out phenomenon due to the solid conductive polymer.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 608 0144
Fax: +27 11 608 4723
Email: [email protected]
www: www.nuvisionelec.com
Articles: More information and articles about NuVision Electronics


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Ultra-low loss shielded power inductors
RF Design Passive Components
Coilcraft XGL1060 series ultra-low loss power inductors offer the lowest DC losses and extremely low power losses for a wide range of DC-to-DC converters.

Read more...
New screw terminal capacitors with extended cathode construction
Future Electronics Passive Components
New Cornell Dubilier series is its highest aluminium electrolytic capacitance value offering, providing long life and increased vibration performance.

Read more...
E cores for electric vehicles
Sivan Electronic Supplies Passive Components
Soft ferrites are polycrystalline oxides manufactured by ceramic technology and belong to a class of materials that exhibit the property of ferromagnetism. The right core choice plays a huge part in manufacturing a successful electric vehicle.

Read more...
Wireless 2,4 GHz SoC
NuVision Electronics Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Silicon Labs delivers a new 2,4 GHz wireless solution with ultra-low transmit and receive power for electronic shelf labels, smart lighting, and building automation.

Read more...
Practical considerations for near IR LEDs
NuVision Electronics Opto-Electronics
LEDs, like all diodes, are current-driven devices. The light output is directly proportional to the input current provided and it is not enough to simply provide a constant voltage to the LED.

Read more...
Chip capacitors for high capacitance and voltage
RS Components (SA) Passive Components
Multi-anode solid tantalum chip capacitors offer a high capacitance/voltage rating in a single package for power supply and power distribution applications.

Read more...
Lowering the cost of solar PV inverters
EBV Electrolink Passive Components
Vishay has turned its attention to lowering the cost of solar PV inverters and by reducing the number of electrolytic capacitors required.

Read more...
TDK announces robust varistors with 14 mm disk diameter
Electrocomp Passive Components
The new AdvanceD series of varistors have a wide operating voltage range up to 625 V and offer a surge current capability of 3000 A.

Read more...
Angle sensor for safety-critical applications
Altron Arrow Passive Components
TDK’s TAS4240 TMR-based angle-sensor enables precise angle measurements in applications where high performance is needed and space is limited.

Read more...
New high current through-hole inductors
EBV Electrolink Passive Components
Vishay has released a high current, through-hole inductor for use in high current and high temperature applications, DC/DC converters, high current differential chokes and inverters.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved