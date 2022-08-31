Ultra-low loss shielded power inductors

The new Coilcraft XGL1060 series ultra-low loss power inductors reduce DCR by up to 30%. XGL1060 moulded power inductors offer Coilcraft’s lowest DC losses and extremely low power losses for a wide range of DC-to-DC converters. The inductors offer performance benefits including a wider range of inductance values and improved IRMS current ratings.

The XGL1060 currently has the lowest DCR and low power losses in this category and it exhibits high current handling capabilities with soft saturation characteristics.

Thermal aging of the product is not a factor and therefore it is suitable for high temperature applications. The inductor can handle an operating temperature range from -40 to 125°C but, with an AEC-Q200 Grade 1 rating, it can withstand a temperature up to 165°C.

