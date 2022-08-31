Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Passive Components



Print this page printer friendly version

Ultra-low loss shielded power inductors

31 August 2022 Passive Components

The new Coilcraft XGL1060 series ultra-low loss power inductors reduce DCR by up to 30%. XGL1060 moulded power inductors offer Coilcraft’s lowest DC losses and extremely low power losses for a wide range of DC-to-DC converters. The inductors offer performance benefits including a wider range of inductance values and improved IRMS current ratings.

The XGL1060 currently has the lowest DCR and low power losses in this category and it exhibits high current handling capabilities with soft saturation characteristics.

Thermal aging of the product is not a factor and therefore it is suitable for high temperature applications. The inductor can handle an operating temperature range from -40 to 125°C but, with an AEC-Q200 Grade 1 rating, it can withstand a temperature up to 165°C.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 21 555 8400
Fax: 086 653 2139
Email: [email protected]
www: www.rfdesign.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about RF Design


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Low-PIM coaxial termination
RF Design Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The 1479-4, from API Weinschel, is a low-PIM coaxial termination that operates from DC to 6,5 GHz, and is capable of handling average power up to 75 W.

Read more...
New broadband high-dynamic range amplifier
RF Design Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The AMM-7473PSM is a high-linearity, low-noise distributed amplifier that can provide +25 dBm output power across its 400 MHz to 27 GHz band.

Read more...
High stability bandpass filter with 28 GHz centre frequency
RF Design Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The B280MF1S from Knowles has a passband insertion loss of less than 2,9 dB and provides more than 10 dB of rejection above and below the passband.

Read more...
New screw terminal capacitors with extended cathode construction
Future Electronics Passive Components
New Cornell Dubilier series is its highest aluminium electrolytic capacitance value offering, providing long life and increased vibration performance.

Read more...
Aluminium capacitors in both polymer and electrolytic versions
NuVision Electronics Passive Components
Würth's snap-in aluminium capacitors are available with high capacitances and voltages and are offered with a service life of up to 5000 hours.

Read more...
E cores for electric vehicles
Sivan Electronic Supplies Passive Components
Soft ferrites are polycrystalline oxides manufactured by ceramic technology and belong to a class of materials that exhibit the property of ferromagnetism. The right core choice plays a huge part in manufacturing a successful electric vehicle.

Read more...
Location tracking: the road to ultra-wideband
RF Design Editor's Choice Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Ultra-wideband (UWB) technology is considered the new ‘location technology’ kid on the block due to its precise location and tracking capabilities.

Read more...
Bidirectional amplifier basics
RF Design Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
A bidirectional amplifier (BDA) is an active RF device that is widely used in a variety of telecommunication, radar, and other RF sensing applications. Although conceptually a bidirectional amplifier ...

Read more...
Marki Microwave releases a family of ultra-broadband mixers
RF Design Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The broad bandwidth mmWave mixers support operation up to 130 GHz and are offered as a two-, three- or four-port MMIC device.

Read more...
Chip capacitors for high capacitance and voltage
RS Components (SA) Passive Components
Multi-anode solid tantalum chip capacitors offer a high capacitance/voltage rating in a single package for power supply and power distribution applications.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved