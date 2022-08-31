Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Test & Measurement



Print this page printer friendly version

Installation safety tester with Bluetooth interface and TFT display

31 August 2022 Test & Measurement

PeakTech’s P 2755 is an innovative combination device for testing electrical installations according to VDE 0100.

With the large 3,5-inch (6,9 cm) TFT colour display all important safety checks such as RCD-, Voltage-, Loop-, Low-Ohm, Earth resistance and insulation tests for newly installed systems and annual safety checks can be performed, with all relevant data being easily displayed.

Conforming to the latest standards, the measured values can be conveniently stored to built-in memory or attached SD card. The tester also has the option to download acquired data via a Bluetooth connection using either an iOS or Android app on a mobile phone. Once work is complete, the stored data can also be downloaded via USB connection to a PC for further analysis or for the creation of maintenance records.

The P2755 is already equipped with an extensive range of accessories and all required test leads, and any required software is provided on a CD or is available for download from the product website.

The built-in help function can display each measurement function with a connection-sketch indicating how a test should be carried out. This feature, together with the graphical user interface, ensures the device is easy to use for all qualified electrical technicians and engineers.

The device is powered by standard rechargeable Ni-Mh batteries, which can be charged via mains or a 12 V car adapter, while inserted in the tester. Additional battery packs are available to extend the average operating lifespan of 15 hours.

The PeakTech 2755 has an IP65 protection rating which protects against dust and water jets from all directions.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 454 8053
Email: [email protected]
www: www.vepac.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Vepac Electronics


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Slimline DC-to-DC converters with 75 W power rating
Vepac Electronics Power Electronics / Power Management
Mornsun’s URF1D_QB-75WR3 is a new series of DC-to-DC converters that feature 75 W output power with no requirement for minimum load, and with a wide input voltage range from 43 to 160 V DC.

Read more...
Solar photovoltaic installations
Comtest Test & Measurement
The Seaward PV200 Solar Installation Tester allows electrical safety and performance verification of photovoltaic installations in a safe and easy-to-use device.

Read more...
Signal generators – the key to reliability
Spectrum Concepts Test & Measurement
As consumers, we have come to expect an unprecedented level of reliability from our technology. That modern devices deliver this remarkable reliability is a testament not only to the capabilities of modern electronics but also to the intensive testing regime that is carried out on any product before it is released.

Read more...
450 W PSU for industrial, healthcare and IT applications
Vepac Electronics Power Electronics / Power Management
XP Power has announced the new ECH450 series of compact, high-efficiency power supplies which are able to deliver 250 W when convection cooled, and the full 450 W when force cooled.

Read more...
Fluke aids in reporting on air compressor energy wastage
Vepac Electronics Test & Measurement
Fluke helps customers put environmental and financial value on air compressor maintenance by creating detailed leak reports from images captured on acoustic imaging cameras.

Read more...
Digital multimeters, the modern-day tape measure
Comtest Test & Measurement
Choosing a DMM requires not only looking at basic specifications, but also looking at features, functions, and the care taken in its production, reliability and robustness.

Read more...
Anritsu introduces software to expand existing capabilities
Coral-i Solutions Test & Measurement
The comprehensive suite of software tools aids government regulators, security agencies, spectrum owners, and defence electronics companies to better analyse RF signals.

Read more...
The smart way of non-contact temperature measurement
Instrotech Test & Measurement
Instrotech’s CS Micro pyrometer allows users to monitor and analyse infrared temperature measurement on a USB-connected smartphone or tablet.

Read more...
Anritsu announce a test solution for PCIe 5.0
Coral-i Solutions Test & Measurement
Granite River Labs and Anritsu Corporation have announced that their jointly developed PCI Express (PCIe) 5.0 automated test solution has been approved by PCI-SIG for “gold suite” product compliance testing.

Read more...
New low-cost 60 W PSU
Vepac Electronics Power Electronics / Power Management
The new VCB60 series of 60 W PSUs from XP Power addresses the need for high-quality easy-to-use power solutions at attractive price points.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved