Installation safety tester with Bluetooth interface and TFT display

31 August 2022 Test & Measurement

PeakTech’s P 2755 is an innovative combination device for testing electrical installations according to VDE 0100.

With the large 3,5-inch (6,9 cm) TFT colour display all important safety checks such as RCD-, Voltage-, Loop-, Low-Ohm, Earth resistance and insulation tests for newly installed systems and annual safety checks can be performed, with all relevant data being easily displayed.

Conforming to the latest standards, the measured values can be conveniently stored to built-in memory or attached SD card. The tester also has the option to download acquired data via a Bluetooth connection using either an iOS or Android app on a mobile phone. Once work is complete, the stored data can also be downloaded via USB connection to a PC for further analysis or for the creation of maintenance records.

The P2755 is already equipped with an extensive range of accessories and all required test leads, and any required software is provided on a CD or is available for download from the product website.

The built-in help function can display each measurement function with a connection-sketch indicating how a test should be carried out. This feature, together with the graphical user interface, ensures the device is easy to use for all qualified electrical technicians and engineers.

The device is powered by standard rechargeable Ni-Mh batteries, which can be charged via mains or a 12 V car adapter, while inserted in the tester. Additional battery packs are available to extend the average operating lifespan of 15 hours.

The PeakTech 2755 has an IP65 protection rating which protects against dust and water jets from all directions.

