Secure microcontroller to implement Secure Key protocol

The STSAFE-VJ100-CCC system-on-chip is an embedded secure element (eSE) based on Java Card platform. This product is integrated with 'Digital Key' and 'UWB Services' applications in compliance with the CCC Digital Key Release 3 specification and it can host STMicroelectronics applications for secure storage. This In-Vehicle Secure Element provides state-of-the-art security for the CCC functionalities.
According to ST, this product is based on an advanced Arm Cortex-M35P 32-bit microcontroller that comes with additional security features to help protect against advanced forms of attack. It is automotive qualified to AEC-Q100 Grade 2, and CC EAL6+ certified.
Embedded Java Card applets have been developed to store credentials and other sensitive information, and to perform cryptographic operations required to implement CCC Digital Key Rel.3 operations like owner pairing, key sharing, and key termination/deletion.
The Versal Premium VP1202 kit is optimised for the most demanding compute and data movement applications in the data centre, wired networks, aerospace & defence, and test & measurement.
Powered by the Qualcomm QCS8250 SoC, Fibocom’s high-performance AI smart module SCA825-W offers a computing power of up to 15 TOPS and powerful multimedia functions, empowering compute-intensive AIoT applications.
STMicroelectronics has revealed FlightSense multi-zone ToF sensor for gesture recognition, intruder alert, and human presence detection to be used in front of PCs. The cost-effective non-vision-based turnkey solution detects user presence, recognises gestures, and protects against ‘shoulder surfers’ for smoother interactions, enhanced security, and power saving.
Versal adaptive compute acceleration platforms (ACAPs) represent a significant evolution over traditional FPGAs and SoCs, supplementing the strengths of traditional programmable logic with powerful heterogeneous compute engines and a new software-programmable silicon infrastructure.