Secure microcontroller to implement Secure Key protocol

31 August 2022 DSP, Micros & Memory

The STSAFE-VJ100-CCC system-on-chip is an embedded secure element (eSE) based on Java Card platform. This product is integrated with 'Digital Key' and 'UWB Services' applications in compliance with the CCC Digital Key Release 3 specification and it can host STMicroelectronics applications for secure storage. This In-Vehicle Secure Element provides state-of-the-art security for the CCC functionalities.

According to ST, this product is based on an advanced Arm Cortex-M35P 32-bit microcontroller that comes with additional security features to help protect against advanced forms of attack. It is automotive qualified to AEC-Q100 Grade 2, and CC EAL6+ certified.

Embedded Java Card applets have been developed to store credentials and other sensitive information, and to perform cryptographic operations required to implement CCC Digital Key Rel.3 operations like owner pairing, key sharing, and key termination/deletion.

Credit(s)

Avnet Silica





