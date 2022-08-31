New screw terminal capacitors with extended cathode construction

31 August 2022

Cornell Dubilier Electronics (CDE) has announced the release of the new DCMC series of aluminium electrolytic capacitors. With more capacitance and ripple-current capability than its best-value Type 3186 capacitor, the DCMC is the better choice for high-capacitance, power supply filters and energy storage applications such as welding equipment, UPS systems and computer hold-up power.

Made in the USA, these CDE capacitors are constructed with an extended cathode Thermal-Pak. The CDE Thermal-Pak provides improved heat transfer because of a continuous heat conduction path from core to case. The extended cathode foil of the DCMC assures cool operation with heat flow from the capacitor element to the can. In addition, it is lightweight with increased shock and vibration performance and a longer life.

The DCMC series now offers voltages ranging from 6,3 V DC to as high as 550 V rated (600 V surge) and capacitances ranging from 110 µF to 3240 mF. They are available in standard can, stud bottom can and stud with thermal pad options with seven terminal post alternatives. CDE also offers them in polyester, PVC or without insulation.

