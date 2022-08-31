Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Passive Components



Print this page printer friendly version

New screw terminal capacitors with extended cathode construction

31 August 2022 Passive Components

Cornell Dubilier Electronics (CDE) has announced the release of the new DCMC series of aluminium electrolytic capacitors. With more capacitance and ripple-current capability than its best-value Type 3186 capacitor, the DCMC is the better choice for high-capacitance, power supply filters and energy storage applications such as welding equipment, UPS systems and computer hold-up power.

Made in the USA, these CDE capacitors are constructed with an extended cathode Thermal-Pak. The CDE Thermal-Pak provides improved heat transfer because of a continuous heat conduction path from core to case. The extended cathode foil of the DCMC assures cool operation with heat flow from the capacitor element to the can. In addition, it is lightweight with increased shock and vibration performance and a longer life.

The DCMC series now offers voltages ranging from 6,3 V DC to as high as 550 V rated (600 V surge) and capacitances ranging from 110 µF to 3240 mF. They are available in standard can, stud bottom can and stud with thermal pad options with seven terminal post alternatives. CDE also offers them in polyester, PVC or without insulation.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 21 421 8292
Email: [email protected]
www: www.futureelectronics.com
Articles: More information and articles about Future Electronics


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Ultra-low loss shielded power inductors
RF Design Passive Components
Coilcraft XGL1060 series ultra-low loss power inductors offer the lowest DC losses and extremely low power losses for a wide range of DC-to-DC converters.

Read more...
Aluminium capacitors in both polymer and electrolytic versions
NuVision Electronics Passive Components
Würth's snap-in aluminium capacitors are available with high capacitances and voltages and are offered with a service life of up to 5000 hours.

Read more...
E cores for electric vehicles
Sivan Electronic Supplies Passive Components
Soft ferrites are polycrystalline oxides manufactured by ceramic technology and belong to a class of materials that exhibit the property of ferromagnetism. The right core choice plays a huge part in manufacturing a successful electric vehicle.

Read more...
Vicor-powered Dusty FieldPrinter robot
Future Electronics Power Electronics / Power Management
With a long battery life and state-of-the-art power conversion technology the Vicor-powered robot is helping digitise the construction industry.

Read more...
5G to be implemented on Earth-orbiting satellites
Future Electronics News
The result could effectively mean that a future 5G enabled devices could use 5G connectivity anywhere on Earth and provide complete global coverage for wideband data services, including places normally only covered by legacy satellite phone systems with limited data connectivity capabilities.

Read more...
Chip capacitors for high capacitance and voltage
RS Components (SA) Passive Components
Multi-anode solid tantalum chip capacitors offer a high capacitance/voltage rating in a single package for power supply and power distribution applications.

Read more...
Lowering the cost of solar PV inverters
EBV Electrolink Passive Components
Vishay has turned its attention to lowering the cost of solar PV inverters and by reducing the number of electrolytic capacitors required.

Read more...
TDK announces robust varistors with 14 mm disk diameter
Electrocomp Passive Components
The new AdvanceD series of varistors have a wide operating voltage range up to 625 V and offer a surge current capability of 3000 A.

Read more...
Angle sensor for safety-critical applications
Altron Arrow Passive Components
TDK’s TAS4240 TMR-based angle-sensor enables precise angle measurements in applications where high performance is needed and space is limited.

Read more...
New high current through-hole inductors
EBV Electrolink Passive Components
Vishay has released a high current, through-hole inductor for use in high current and high temperature applications, DC/DC converters, high current differential chokes and inverters.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved