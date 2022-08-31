New screw terminal capacitors with extended cathode construction

Cornell Dubilier Electronics (CDE) has announced the release of the new DCMC series of aluminium electrolytic capacitors. With more capacitance and ripple-current capability than its best-value Type 3186 capacitor, the DCMC is the better choice for high-capacitance, power supply filters and energy storage applications such as welding equipment, UPS systems and computer hold-up power.
Made in the USA, these CDE capacitors are constructed with an extended cathode Thermal-Pak. The CDE Thermal-Pak provides improved heat transfer because of a continuous heat conduction path from core to case. The extended cathode foil of the DCMC assures cool operation with heat flow from the capacitor element to the can. In addition, it is lightweight with increased shock and vibration performance and a longer life.
The DCMC series now offers voltages ranging from 6,3 V DC to as high as 550 V rated (600 V surge) and capacitances ranging from 110 µF to 3240 mF. They are available in standard can, stud bottom can and stud with thermal pad options with seven terminal post alternatives. CDE also offers them in polyester, PVC or without insulation.
Coilcraft XGL1060 series ultra-low loss power inductors offer the lowest DC losses and extremely low power losses for a wide range of DC-to-DC converters.
Soft ferrites are polycrystalline oxides manufactured by ceramic technology and belong to a class of materials that exhibit the property of ferromagnetism. The right core choice plays a huge part in manufacturing a successful electric vehicle.
With a long battery life and state-of-the-art power conversion technology the Vicor-powered robot is helping digitise the construction industry.
The result could effectively mean that a future 5G enabled devices could use 5G connectivity anywhere on Earth and provide complete global coverage for wideband data services, including places normally only covered by legacy satellite phone systems with limited data connectivity capabilities.
Vishay has released a high current, through-hole inductor for use in high current and high temperature applications, DC/DC converters, high current differential chokes and inverters.