Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services



Print this page printer friendly version

Connector plating: what works and what doesn’t

31 August 2022 Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

By Danny Boesing, Samtec

Like most electronic components, the quality of countless subcomponents and processes directly affects the quality and performance of the finished product. With PCB-level connectors, those factors include pin material, type of plastic, the quality of the moulded plastic bodies, coplanarity of the tails, the quality of the surface finish (plating), choosing the correct connector plating, the manufacturing/assembly process (putting the pins in the plastic), and packaging, amongst others.

Connector plating is mission critical. It affects the life and quality of the terminal or socket; it impacts corrosion resistance, conductivity, solderability, and of course, cost.

Why use gold plating?

Gold is generally specified for high reliability, low voltage, or low current applications. Gold is used in high-cycle applications because it is rugged and has excellent wear properties. Samtec’s gold is alloyed with cobalt, which increases the hardness.

Gold is a noble metal, which means it doesn’t react much to its environment. Gold is therefore also recommended for hostile environments because it will remain free of oxides which could cause an increase in contact resistance.

Sometimes, gold is a 'matter of necessity' in that as connectors are miniaturised, contacts are too small to generate much normal force. So, low normal forces guide the need for Au plating.

The disadvantages of gold are primarily cost, then porosity at thinner plating levels, and some nuances regarding solderability. Specifically, many customers solder these 'successfully', but they are not soldering to the Au, because the Au dissolves in the molten solder. They are soldering to the nickel under the Au. So, technically, it is correct to say Au has poor solderability.

Why use tin plating?

Tin is a lower-cost alternative to gold and has excellent solderability. Unlike gold, tin is not a noble metal. Tin plating starts to oxidise the moment it is exposed to air. Therefore, a tin-plated contact system requires greater normal forces and a longer contact wipe area to break through this oxide film.

Tin is often preferred due to its relatively low cost in applications with few mating cycles having the appropriate amount of normal force.

What is the most popular plating option?

Selective gold-tin plating is Samtec’s most popular plating option because it provides designers with the best of both worlds. The contact area, the critical area where the contact interfaces the terminal pin and the signal is transferred, has the reliability of gold. The tail, which is soldered to the board, has a lower cost and the improved solderability of tin.

Can gold be soldered?

This process should be considered very carefully because gold plating dissolves in solder, and therefore, the risk of solder bath contamination and gold embrittlement is real:

• As previously mentioned, solder paste does not solder to the gold plate. The gold plate dissolves into the molten solder and the soldering takes place with the nickel underplate.

• Embrittlement becomes a concern once the gold weight contribution to the solder joint is 3 to 5%.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 425 1400
Fax: 086 520 5995
Email: [email protected]
www: www.spectrumconcepts.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Spectrum Concepts


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Webinar: Fundamentals of flip-chip bonding
Techmet Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Common failure modes in flip-chip assembly will be touched on, as well as how material advancements have allowed for and will continue to push new technology in flip-chip bonding.

Read more...
Multi-functional circuit board printer for designers and educators
Zetech One Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
PCB manufacturers and educators are now able to easily save time and money with the Voltera V-One desktop PCB printer which allows for rapid prototyping of circuit board layouts.

Read more...
Signal generators – the key to reliability
Spectrum Concepts Test & Measurement
As consumers, we have come to expect an unprecedented level of reliability from our technology. That modern devices deliver this remarkable reliability is a testament not only to the capabilities of modern electronics but also to the intensive testing regime that is carried out on any product before it is released.

Read more...
The design challenges of temperature
Spectrum Concepts Interconnection
Thermal management and temperature derating have always been something that designers have had to plan for to keep their products safe and this is closely linked to power when it comes to choosing a connector.

Read more...
Samtec flyover minimises signal loss
Spectrum Concepts Interconnection
Flyover cables are used by PCB design engineers to minimise the degradation of signals that are routed through lossy PCBs, vias and other components.

Read more...
Voltera V-One circuit board printer
Zetech One Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Have you ever wished for a quick solution to prototyping electronic circuit boards? If you have, then the Voltera V-One, a multi-functional circuit board printer, may be just what you need.

Read more...
New rework system for electronics manufacturing
Test & Rework Solutions Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Metcal has announced the new HCT-910 Hot Air Rework System which has a high thermal performance capable of meeting the full spectrum of application requirements needed for production and rework in electronics manufacturing.

Read more...
Ultra-rugged interconnect products
Spectrum Concepts Interconnection
Samtec’s ultra-rugged solutions offer reliability and durability to meet the needs of any extreme environment typical in military, avionics, space and submersible applications.

Read more...
Miniature SMD test terminals
Hiconnex Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Responding to the need for miniaturisation and testing of more complex and multi-component circuits, Nicomatic has designed miniature surface mount test terminals.

Read more...
Count, calculate, indicate: universal counter for flowmeters
Instrotech Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Kobold’s electronic unit ZOE is specifically designed for the calculation and display of flow rates and volume flow of flowmeters.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved