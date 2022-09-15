Webinar: Fundamentals of flip-chip bonding

31 August 2022 Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

Flip-Chip bonding technology has a long history, stemming from its inception by General Electric in (curiously) Indium Corporation’s hometown of Utica, New York. As such, the term 'flip-chip' has evolved to encompass a wide variety of bonding technologies which solve various bonding challenges. However, in the most basic sense of the term, flip-chip bonding defines the bonding process in which the circuitry of a chip is manufactured face-down and flipped to be attached to a substrate.

This webinar, hosted by Indium, will discuss the history of flip-chip technology, and the trends which have caused the manufacturing process to evolve will be discussed. Common failure modes in flip-chip assembly will also be touched on, as well as how material advancements have allowed for and will continue to push new technology in flip-chip bonding.

Date: 15 September 2022

Time: 16:00 CAT

To register for the webinar, visit https://tinyurl.com/3848zuax

Credit(s)

Techmet





