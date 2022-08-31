Categories

New USB and LAN PC oscilloscope

31 August 2022 Test & Measurement

The PeakTech P 1330 is a 100 MHz four-channel oscilloscope capable of sampling at 1 Gsamples/s. This powerful scope is ideal for mobile use connected to a laptop computer, or as a permanent installation in a control cabinet or laboratory setting.

When measuring a waveform for the first time, the oscilloscope provides an initial Autoset key to allow it to search for the best possible display setting, thereby creating an exceptionally easy to use device. With Autoscale, the scaling of the time base can be automatically adjusted, providing visual feedback to the user.

Recorded waveforms can be saved directly to the computer’s hard drive as image files, tables or text using the included PC software. All oscilloscope functions can be controlled via the extensive software including various triggers, channel settings, measurement functions, sampling, cursors, pass/fail and mathematical functions.

The oscilloscope can be powered via either the included 220 V power supply or the USB connection. Once data has been acquired, it can be transferred to the PC via an isolated LAN connection or the USB interface. Maximum voltage input is 40 VPP when connected via USB and 400 VPP if connected via LAN.


Tel: +27 11 454 8053
Email: [email protected]
www: www.vepac.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Vepac Electronics


