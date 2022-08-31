AM1114 wideband cascadable amplifier

The AM1114 is one in a family of gain equalising amplifiers offered by Atlanta Micro covering the 2 to 18 GHz frequency range with variable slope and gain parameters. This family of parts is pin compatible with each other, allowing swapping of the amplifiers to optimise system performance when needing a change in gain versus frequency.

The AM1114 is a wideband, cascadable amplifier servicing the 2 to 18 GHz frequency range.The device exhibits low gain at the lower frequencies, ascending to moderate gain at the higher frequencies. The increasing gain across frequency makes the AM1114 an ideal solution for equalising gain/insertion loss across an RF system without the need for an extra equaliser, thereby saving valuable space and BOM costs.

Packaged in a 3 x 3 mm QFN with internal 50 Ω matching and drawing less than 200 mW of power, the AM1114 is suited for low SWaP applications.

