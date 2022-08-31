AM1114 wideband cascadable amplifier

The AM1114 is one in a family of gain equalising amplifiers offered by Atlanta Micro covering the 2 to 18 GHz frequency range with variable slope and gain parameters. This family of parts is pin compatible with each other, allowing swapping of the amplifiers to optimise system performance when needing a change in gain versus frequency.
The AM1114 is a wideband, cascadable amplifier servicing the 2 to 18 GHz frequency range.The device exhibits low gain at the lower frequencies, ascending to moderate gain at the higher frequencies. The increasing gain across frequency makes the AM1114 an ideal solution for equalising gain/insertion loss across an RF system without the need for an extra equaliser, thereby saving valuable space and BOM costs.
Packaged in a 3 x 3 mm QFN with internal 50 Ω matching and drawing less than 200 mW of power, the AM1114 is suited for low SWaP applications.
New Wi-Fi 6E front end module
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The QPF4656 from Qorvo is a high-power Wi-Fi 6E front end module (FEM) with an operating frequency range of 5,945 to 7,125 GHz.
Read more...GNSS update provides centimetre-level positioning RF Design
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Thanks to a firmware update, the u-blox ZED-F9R-03B adds support for SPARTN 2.0 and QZSS CLAS correction services, extending the geographical market reach of the module and increasing the scalability of applications using it.
Read more...Low-PIM coaxial termination RF Design
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The 1479-4, from API Weinschel, is a low-PIM coaxial termination that operates from DC to 6,5 GHz, and is capable of handling average power up to 75 W.
Read more...Wireless 2,4 GHz SoC NuVision Electronics
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Silicon Labs delivers a new 2,4 GHz wireless solution with ultra-low transmit and receive power for electronic shelf labels, smart lighting, and building automation.
Read more...Testing next-gen PIC-based transceivers Lambda Test
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Photonic integrated circuits are the cornerstone for building high-speed communication networks enabled by modern high-speed optical transceivers. This application note explores best practices for testing and qualification of PIC-based optical pluggables.
Read more...Bluetooth 5 LE module with uFL connector Altron Arrow
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Panasonic has announced a new Bluetooth 5 low-energy module that includes a uFL connector enabling the use of an external antenna in applications where the RF signal is shielded.