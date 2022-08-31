Categories

Ultra-low power MEMS accelerometer

31 August 2022 DSP, Micros & Memory

The ADXL367 from Analog Devices is an ultra-low power, three-axis microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) accelerometer that consumes only 0,89 μA at a 100 Hz output data rate and 180 nA when in motion-triggered wake-up mode. Unlike accelerometers that use power duty cycling to achieve low power consumption, the ADXL367 does not alias input signals by under sampling, but samples the full bandwidth of the sensor at all data rates.

The ADXL367 always provides 14-bit output resolution, but 8-bit formatted data is offered for more efficient single-byte transfers when a lower resolution is sufficient. 12-bit formatted data is also provided for ADXL362 design compatibility. Measurement ranges of ±2 g, ±4 g, and ±8 g are available, with a resolution of 0,25 mg/LSB on the ±2 g range.

In addition to its ultra-low power consumption, the ADXL367 has many features to enable true system level power reduction. It includes a deep multimode output first in, first out (FIFO), a built-in micropower temperature sensor, an internal analog-to-digital converter (ADC) for synchronous conversion of an additional analog input with interrupt capability, single-tap and double-tap detection that can operate at any output data rate with only an added 35 nA of current, and a state machine to prevent false triggering. In addition, the ADXL367 has provisions for external control of the sampling time and/or an external clock.

The ADXL367 operates on a wide 1,1 to 3,6 V supply range and is available in a 2,2 x 2,3 x 0,87 mm package.


