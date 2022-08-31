New resonant transformer simplifies PCB layout

31 August 2022 Power Electronics / Power Management

The new resonant transformer from Vishay saves space and simplifies PCB layouts. In LLC applications the new 5,5 kW transformer design features an integrated inductor in a single package, helping to save PCB space while at the same time simplifying component layouts and reducing the component mounting requirements.

The magnetising and leakage inductance of this transformer are fully tuneable, and the turns ratio can be customised depending on the required application. No interconnects or jumpers between the resonant inductor and the transformer winding are needed.

Operating frequencies are from 100 to 350 kHz and the design can handle an input voltage of 400 to 800 V. Brackets are included for cold-plate mounting with raised bosses, although flush-mount options are also available.

Typical applications include charging power supplies for 400/600 V batteries, unidirectional LLC converters from 4 to 6 kW, industrial control, alternative energy, and construction equipment.

Credit(s)

Altron Arrow





