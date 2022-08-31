New resonant transformer simplifies PCB layout

The new resonant transformer from Vishay saves space and simplifies PCB layouts. In LLC applications the new 5,5 kW transformer design features an integrated inductor in a single package, helping to save PCB space while at the same time simplifying component layouts and reducing the component mounting requirements.
The magnetising and leakage inductance of this transformer are fully tuneable, and the turns ratio can be customised depending on the required application. No interconnects or jumpers between the resonant inductor and the transformer winding are needed.
Operating frequencies are from 100 to 350 kHz and the design can handle an input voltage of 400 to 800 V. Brackets are included for cold-plate mounting with raised bosses, although flush-mount options are also available.
Typical applications include charging power supplies for 400/600 V batteries, unidirectional LLC converters from 4 to 6 kW, industrial control, alternative energy, and construction equipment.
EZ-PD barrel connector replacement solutions EBV Electrolink
Power Electronics / Power Management
The EZ-PD Barrel Connector Replacement (BCR) is Infineon's highly integrated USB Type-C port controller which seeks to replace legacy barrel connectors of up to 100 W.
Read more...Ultra-low power, high-precision 24-bit ADC Altron Arrow
Test & Measurement
The AD4130-8 is an ultra-low power, high precision, ADC for low bandwidth battery operated applications allowing for up to sixteen single-ended or eight differential inputs to be converted.
Read more...Semi-potted PSUs from Mornsun Conical Technologies
Power Electronics / Power Management
Mornsun has announced the release of its new LMF500-23BxxUH series power supplies. The fan-less semi-potted AC/DC enclosed power supplies have a universal input range that supports both AC and DC inputs. The series features a high-efficiency and high-reliability design.
Read more...Getting the best out of SMPS EBV Electrolink
Power Electronics / Power Management
Infineon has announced a family of fixed-frequency AC/DC integrated power stages which are integrated with an avalanche rugged CoolMOS high-voltage super-junction MOSFET.