Ultra-low power, high-precision 24-bit ADC

The AD4130-8 is an ultra-low power, high precision, measurement solution for low bandwidth battery operated applications. The fully integrated analog front end (AFE) includes a multiplexer for up to sixteen single-ended or eight differential inputs, programmable gain amplifier (PGA), 24-bit sigma-delta analog-to-digital converter (ADC), on-chip reference and oscillator, selectable filter options, smart sequencer, sensor biasing and excitation options, and diagnostics. Newly added features improve the battery-operated lifetime to more than 5 years on a single coin cell.

The AD4130-8 allows users to measure low frequency signals with a current consumption of 28,5 μA (gain = 1) and 32,5 μA (gain = 128) while continuously converting. Even lower average currents are used when using one of the duty cycling options. The AD4130-8 can be configured to have eight differential inputs or sixteen single-ended or pseudo-differential inputs, which connect to a crosspoint multiplexer, where any input pair can become a measurement channel input to the PGA and ADC.

The AD4130-8 is designed to allow the user to operate from a single analog supply voltage from 1,71 to 3,6 V. In battery applications, operation as low as 1,71 V can extend the system lifetime as the AFE can continue its operation, even as the battery voltage dissipates.

Together with the reduced current consumption, the integration of an on-chip FIFO buffer can be used in tandem with the smart sequencer, to enable the AD4130-8 to become an autonomous measurement system, which allows the microcontroller to sleep for extended periods.

