Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





DSP, Micros & Memory



Print this page printer friendly version

Microchip unveils first terabit-scale secure Ethernet PHY family

31 August 2022 DSP, Micros & Memory

The demand for increased bandwidth and security in network infrastructure driven by growth in hybrid work and geographical distribution of networks is re-defining borderless networking. Led by AI/ML applications, the total port bandwidth for 400G (gigabits per second) and 800G is forecasted to grow at an annual rate of over 50%, according to 650 Group. This dramatic growth is expanding the transition to 112G PAM4 connectivity beyond just cloud data centre and telecom service provider switches and routers to enterprise ethernet switching platforms.

Microchip Technology Inc. has responded to this market inflection with the META-DX2 Ethernet PHY (physical layer) portfolio by introducing a new family of META-DX2+ PHYs. These are the industry’s first solution set to integrate 1,6T (terabits per second) of line-rate end-to-end encryption and port aggregation, to maintain the most compact footprint in the transition to 112G PAM4 connectivity for enterprise ethernet switches, security appliances, cloud interconnect routers and optical transport systems.

“Introduction of four new META-DX2+ Ethernet PHYs demonstrates our commitment to supporting the industry transition to 112G PAM4 connectivity powered by our META-DX retimer and PHY portfolio. In conjunction with our META-DX2L retimer, we now offer a complete chipset for all connectivity needs from retiming to advanced PHY functionality,” said Babak Samimi, corporate vice president of Microchip’s communications business unit. “By offering both hardware and software footprint compatibility, our customers can leverage architectural designs across their enterprise, data centre, and service provider switching and routing systems that can offer pay-as-you-need enablement of advanced features including end-to-end security, multi-rate port aggregation, and precision timestamping via software subscription model.”

META-DX2+ differentiated capabilities include:

• Dual 800 GbE, quad 400 GbE and 16x 100/50/25/10/1 GbE MAC/PHY.

• Integrated 1,6T MACsec/IPsec engines that offload encryption from packet processors, so systems can more easily scale up to higher bandwidths with end-to-end security.

• Greater than 20% board savings compared to competing solutions that require two devices to deliver the same 1,6T gearbox and hitless 2:1 mux modes.

• XpandIO enables port aggregation of low-rate Ethernet clients over higher speed Ethernet interfaces, optimised for enterprise platforms.

• ShiftIO feature, combined with a highly configurable integrated crosspoint, enables flexible connectivity between external switches, processors, and optics.

• Device variants with 48 or 32 Long Reach (LR) capable 112G PAM4 SerDes, including programmability to optimise power vs. performance.

• Support for Ethernet, OTN, Fibre Channel and proprietary data rates for AI/ML applications.

“As the industry transitions to a 112G PAM4 serial ecosystem for high-density routers and switches, line-rate encryption and efficient use of port capacity becomes increasingly important,” said Alan Weckel, founder and technology analyst at 650 Group. “Microchip’s META-DX2+ family will play an important role in enabling MACsec and IPsec encryption, optimising port capacity with port aggregation, and flexibly connecting routing/switching silicon to multi-rate 400G and 800G optics.”


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 319 8600
Fax: +27 11 319 8650
Email: [email protected]
www: www.avnet.com/wps/portal/silica
Articles: More information and articles about Avnet Silica


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Ultra-low power MEMS accelerometer
RS Components (SA) DSP, Micros & Memory
The ADXL367 from Analog Devices is an ultra-low power, three-axis microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) accelerometer that consumes only 0.89 µA at a 100 Hz output data rate.

Read more...
New automotive 32-bit MCU based on ARM Cortex-M0+
Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory
The PIC32CM JH microcontroller is a 512 kB Flash, 5 V, Dual CAN FD device that delivers premium features typically only available on more expensive, higher performance devices.

Read more...
Secure microcontroller to implement Secure Key protocol
Avnet Silica DSP, Micros & Memory
STMicroelectronics is promoting key-less car access with a design that supports the CCC (Car Connectivity Consortium) Digital Key 3.0 standard.

Read more...
Webinar: Vitis software platform – huge debugging varieties
Avnet Silica News
The webinar will provide a better understanding of the debug capabilities of the Vitis software platform, how they can be used and in which context.

Read more...
Versal VPK120 evaluation kit now available
EBV Electrolink DSP, Micros & Memory
The Versal Premium VP1202 kit is optimised for the most demanding compute and data movement applications in the data centre, wired networks, aerospace & defence, and test & measurement.

Read more...
Microchip expands its MPU-based SOM portfolio
EBV Electrolink DSP, Micros & Memory
The SAM9X60D1G-SOM is the newest addition to the existing portfolio of MPU-based SOMs built using a common set of Microchip components to reduce design complexity and overall PCB costs.

Read more...
Quectel releases a 5G SG560D smart module series
iCorp Technologies DSP, Micros & Memory
The SG560D is a series of new generation multi-mode 5G smart modules based on QCM6490 high-performance 64-bit octa-core processors with built-in Android 12 OS.

Read more...
AI smart module unleashes the potential of AIoT
Electrocomp DSP, Micros & Memory
Powered by the Qualcomm QCS8250 SoC, Fibocom’s high-performance AI smart module SCA825-W offers a computing power of up to 15 TOPS and powerful multimedia functions, empowering compute-intensive AIoT applications.

Read more...
FlightSense multi-zone ToF sensor
EBV Electrolink DSP, Micros & Memory
STMicroelectronics has revealed FlightSense multi-zone ToF sensor for gesture recognition, intruder alert, and human presence detection to be used in front of PCs. The cost-effective non-vision-based turnkey solution detects user presence, recognises gestures, and protects against ‘shoulder surfers’ for smoother interactions, enhanced security, and power saving.

Read more...
Accelerating performance and productivity with Versal ACAPs
Avnet Silica DSP, Micros & Memory
Versal adaptive compute acceleration platforms (ACAPs) represent a significant evolution over traditional FPGAs and SoCs, supplementing the strengths of traditional programmable logic with powerful heterogeneous compute engines and a new software-programmable silicon infrastructure.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved