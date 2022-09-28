Clearing the Static: ESD safe containers: protection against electrical discharge

28 September 2022 Circuit & System Protection



Greg Barron, Actum Group director

Many industries require precise specifications on containers, component holders and pallet conductivity, to prevent the destruction of electronic components by electrostatic discharge (ESD). ESD containers, bins and pallets are made of a specific plastic and carbon compound to protect against the undesirable effects of electrostatic discharge.

CORTRONIC boxes

CORTRONIC boxes feature an impervious static dissipative skin and conductive core. The shielding material is suitable for use in ESD protected areas. Products made of CORTRONIC include component boxes, PCB transit boxes, IC tube boxes, in-plant handlers for PCBs and other custom applications.

CORTRONIC storage boxes are ideal for safe transportation of ESD-sensitive components, such as PCBs. A soft, dissipative foam lining provides safe padding and removes static. These coated boxes are made from cardboard dipped in carbon and come flat-packed to enable assembly on-site. Its static dissipative skin and buried conductive core ensure electronic components are shielded from electrostatic discharges during transportation.

Actum Group supplies a wide range of specialised storage boxes ideal for safe transportation of ESD-sensitive components.

Actum Group is a specialised importer and distributor of industrial and electronic products in South and Southern Africa.

For more information contact Actum Group on 011 608 3001 or email [email protected]

Credit(s)

Actum Group





