Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





DSP, Micros & Memory



Print this page printer friendly version

Espressif’s ESP32-C6 SoC released

28 September 2022 DSP, Micros & Memory

Espressif has released ESP32-C6, its first Wi-Fi 6 SoC integrating 2,4 GHz Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5 (LE) and the 802.15.4 protocol. ESP32-C6 consists of a high-performance 32-bit RISC-V processor, which can be clocked up to 160 MHz, and a low-power 32-bit RISC-V processor, which can be clocked up to 20 MHz. It has 320 kB ROM, 512 kB SRAM, and works with external flash. Depending on the package, it comes with either 30 (QFN40) or 22 (QFN32) programmable GPIOs, with support for SPI, UART, I2C, I2S, RMT, TWAI, PWM, SDIO, and Motor Control PWM. It also includes a 12-bit ADC and a temperature sensor.

ESP32-C6 has an integrated 2,4 GHz Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) radio that also supports the 802.11b/g/n standard for backward compatibility. ESP32-C6 supports the OFDMA mechanism for both uplink and downlink communications, while also supporting MU-MIMO for downlink traffic. Both these techniques allow working with high efficiency and low latency, even in congested wireless environments. Additionally, the Target Wake Time (TWT) feature of the 802.11ax standard enables ESP32-C6 customers to build battery-operated connected devices that can last for years, while staying permanently connected.

ESP32-C6 supports 20 MHz bandwidth for the 802.11ax mode and a 20/40 MHz bandwidth for the 802.11b/g/n mode. It brings in Wi-Fi 6 features, such as transmission efficiency and low power consumption, which provide concrete benefits for IoT devices. Additionally, Bluetooth 5 (LE) supports long-range operation through advertising extensions and coded PHY.

ESP32-C6’s support for IEEE 802.15.4 and Wi-Fi radios, along with Bluetooth 5 (LE) connectivity, enable customers to build Matter-compliant Wi-Fi end-point devices and Thread end-point devices, thus achieving interoperability in smart-home devices from multiple brands.

RSA-3072-based secure boot, AES-128/256-XTS-based flash encryption, digital signature and an HMAC peripheral for identity protection, as well as cryptographic accelerators for improved performance, is built in to the ESP32-C6. The Trusted Execution Environment (TEE) enables privilege separation when accessing different chip features and, therefore, provides a secure software separation.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 781 2029
Fax: 086 555 7808
Email: [email protected]
www: www.icorptechnologies.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about iCorp Technologies


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

ST releases TouchGFX 4.20
Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory
STMicroelectronics has released version 4.20 of its TouchGFX user-interface design software for STM32 microcontrollers. The latest updates include support for ST’s new NeoChrom graphics accelerator.

Read more...
Fully integrated controller for smart chargers
Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory
The ST-ONE is the world’s first digital controller embedding ARM Cortex M0+ core, an offline programmable controller with synchronous rectification, and USB PD PHY in a single package.

Read more...
New 5G radio with worldwide certification
iCorp Technologies Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Quectel Wireless Solutions has announced that its 5G NR module RM520N-GL, has been certified to operate on 5G and LTE-A networks in the United States and has achieved worldwide certification from GCF, PTCRB, CE, CCC, RCM, FCC and IC.

Read more...
Compact motor control SiP from Microchip
EBV Electrolink DSP, Micros & Memory
The new dsPIC33EDV64MC205 system in package (SiP) from Microchip is a compact, cost-effective solution for industrial, automotive, consumer or medical motor control applications.

Read more...
Two-layer reference design for STM32WL MCU
Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory
The main objective of the STM32WL5x and STM32WLEx reference designs is to recommend a layout and associated BOM for dedicated applications.

Read more...
Microchip introduces new CXL smart memory controllers
RS Components (SA) DSP, Micros & Memory
The SMC 2000 family delivers DDR memory bandwidth and capacity expansion, reliability and media flexibility for next-generation CPUs and SoCs to accelerate AI and machine learning performance.

Read more...
Module uses NXP S32G3 vehicle network processor
Rugged Interconnect Technologies DSP, Micros & Memory
Thanks to the NXP S32G3 processor, the MPX-S32G399A system-on-module (SoM) surpasses its NXP S32G2-based predecessor with 2,5 times more application processing performance and is therefore well suited to real-time mixed-critical safety applications.

Read more...
Dual-band high-precision GNSS module with RTK and DR technologies
iCorp Technologies Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The LC29H series offers high performance, power-efficient solutions to meet market needs of high-precision positioning at the centimetre and decimetre levels.

Read more...
New ARM Cortex-M0+ core with functional safety and cybersecurity protection
Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory
The PIC32CM JH microcontroller is a 512 kB Flash, 5 V, Dual CAN FD device that delivers premium features typically only available on more expensive, higher performance devices.

Read more...
Webinar: Anatomy of a Linux device driver
DSP, Micros & Memory
This webinar will examine the role and structure of a Linux device driver and how it interacts with existing frameworks and subsystems within the Linux kernel.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved