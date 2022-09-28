Espressif’s ESP32-C6 SoC released

28 September 2022 DSP, Micros & Memory

Espressif has released ESP32-C6, its first Wi-Fi 6 SoC integrating 2,4 GHz Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5 (LE) and the 802.15.4 protocol. ESP32-C6 consists of a high-performance 32-bit RISC-V processor, which can be clocked up to 160 MHz, and a low-power 32-bit RISC-V processor, which can be clocked up to 20 MHz. It has 320 kB ROM, 512 kB SRAM, and works with external flash. Depending on the package, it comes with either 30 (QFN40) or 22 (QFN32) programmable GPIOs, with support for SPI, UART, I2C, I2S, RMT, TWAI, PWM, SDIO, and Motor Control PWM. It also includes a 12-bit ADC and a temperature sensor.

ESP32-C6 has an integrated 2,4 GHz Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) radio that also supports the 802.11b/g/n standard for backward compatibility. ESP32-C6 supports the OFDMA mechanism for both uplink and downlink communications, while also supporting MU-MIMO for downlink traffic. Both these techniques allow working with high efficiency and low latency, even in congested wireless environments. Additionally, the Target Wake Time (TWT) feature of the 802.11ax standard enables ESP32-C6 customers to build battery-operated connected devices that can last for years, while staying permanently connected.

ESP32-C6 supports 20 MHz bandwidth for the 802.11ax mode and a 20/40 MHz bandwidth for the 802.11b/g/n mode. It brings in Wi-Fi 6 features, such as transmission efficiency and low power consumption, which provide concrete benefits for IoT devices. Additionally, Bluetooth 5 (LE) supports long-range operation through advertising extensions and coded PHY.

ESP32-C6’s support for IEEE 802.15.4 and Wi-Fi radios, along with Bluetooth 5 (LE) connectivity, enable customers to build Matter-compliant Wi-Fi end-point devices and Thread end-point devices, thus achieving interoperability in smart-home devices from multiple brands.

RSA-3072-based secure boot, AES-128/256-XTS-based flash encryption, digital signature and an HMAC peripheral for identity protection, as well as cryptographic accelerators for improved performance, is built in to the ESP32-C6. The Trusted Execution Environment (TEE) enables privilege separation when accessing different chip features and, therefore, provides a secure software separation.

Credit(s)

iCorp Technologies





