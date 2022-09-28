Module uses NXP S32G3 vehicle network processor

DSP, Micros & Memory

MicroSys Electronics has announced a module built around NXP’s S32G3 vehicle network processor. Thanks to the NXP S32G3 processor, the MPX-S32G399A system-on-module (SoM) surpasses its NXP S32G2-based predecessor with 2,5 times more application processing performance and is therefore well suited to real-time mixed-critical safety applications.

Improvements include eight Arm Cortex-A53 cores instead of four, as well as four Cortex-M7 dual-core lock-step pairs instead of three. 4 GB of LPDDR4 RAM is soldered onto the SoM and up to 32 GB of eMMC non-volatile memory and 64 MB SPI flash can be specified.

The SoM offers native CAN interfaces as well as Ethernet support, including time-sensitive networking (TSN). In addition, there are 14 GPIOs, 12 ADC inputs, four FlexSPI, two UART, one USB and four I2C. A JTAG interface is included for debugging purposes.

Microsys is aiming the SoM at any market where functional safety standards are required, including railway technology, aviation, manufacturing robots, control and drive systems, data loggers, edge gateways and fail-safe programmable logic controllers.

Whilst OEM evaluation kits will be available this year, series production is scheduled for Q1 2023.

