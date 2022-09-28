New LED controller with integrated MCU

28 September 2022
Power Electronics / Power Management
Infineon has added to its LITIX LED controller portfolio with the dual-channel, standalone DC/DC controller TLD6098-2ES. As a multi-topology controller, TLD6098-2ES enables boost, buck, single-ended primary-inductor converter (SEPIC) and flyback topologies. The integrated PMOS gate drivers provide high-side load disconnection to dim the LED brightness and to improve system reliability.
In automotive applications the controller is able to operate the four standard LED front light functions: high beam (HB), low beam (LB), daytime running lights (DRL) and turn signal (TURN). Each channel of TLD6098-2ES offers both analog and PWM dimming for precise LED brightness control. With the wide input voltage range of 4,5 V to 60 V, even 24 V battery system applications are supported.
Continuous monitoring of load status is implemented in all devices and an integrated spread spectrum modulator optimises the EMC performance to facilitate system qualification at the customer site.
The EZ-PD Barrel Connector Replacement (BCR) is Infineon's highly integrated USB Type-C port controller which seeks to replace legacy barrel connectors of up to 100 W.
In LLC applications, the new 5,5 kW transformer design features an integrated inductor in a single package, helping to save PCB space while at the same time simplifying component layouts and reducing the component mounting requirements.
Mornsun has announced the release of its new LMF500-23BxxUH series power supplies. The fan-less semi-potted AC/DC enclosed power supplies have a universal input range that supports both AC and DC inputs. The series features a high-efficiency and high-reliability design.
Infineon has announced a family of fixed-frequency AC/DC integrated power stages which are integrated with an avalanche rugged CoolMOS high-voltage super-junction MOSFET.
As load shedding and power cuts continue to dominate all aspects of our lives, so too do they dominate in industry, and many businesses are looking at innovative ways to reduce dependency on grid power.