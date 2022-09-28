New LED controller with integrated MCU

Power Electronics / Power Management

Infineon has added to its LITIX LED controller portfolio with the dual-channel, standalone DC/DC controller TLD6098-2ES. As a multi-topology controller, TLD6098-2ES enables boost, buck, single-ended primary-inductor converter (SEPIC) and flyback topologies. The integrated PMOS gate drivers provide high-side load disconnection to dim the LED brightness and to improve system reliability.

In automotive applications the controller is able to operate the four standard LED front light functions: high beam (HB), low beam (LB), daytime running lights (DRL) and turn signal (TURN). Each channel of TLD6098-2ES offers both analog and PWM dimming for precise LED brightness control. With the wide input voltage range of 4,5 V to 60 V, even 24 V battery system applications are supported.

Continuous monitoring of load status is implemented in all devices and an integrated spread spectrum modulator optimises the EMC performance to facilitate system qualification at the customer site.

Credit(s)

TRX Electronics





