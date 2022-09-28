High-precision bidirectional current monitor

28 September 2022
Power Electronics / Power Management
Diodes Incorporated have announced a series of bidirectional current monitors based on a high-stability zero-drift architecture. These devices are capable of accurately measuring very low sense voltages across a wide range of common-mode voltages.
Consisting of six variants, the DIODES ZXCT199 series of current monitor devices each feature a precision chopper-stabilised op-amp for high-accuracy operation. Their low offset voltage enables current sensing with maximum drops across shunts as low as 10 mV full-scale. This allows high currents to be measured via inexpensive, low-value shunt resistor components.
The current monitors have a supply voltage range from 2,7 to 26 V with a wide common-mode range of -0,1 to 26 V. Three versions are available giving a choice of gains: 50, 100 or 200 V/V. The new current sensors from Diodes have an operational temperature range of -40 to 125°C, exhibiting a maximum gain error over temperature of only ±1.0.
The ZXCT199 is well suited for power supplies running at very large currents that require the use of low-value sense resistors and applications include laptop PCs, battery chargers, industrial servos, servers, power supply racks in server farms, and robotic systems.
EZ-PD barrel connector replacement solutions EBV Electrolink
Power Electronics / Power Management
The EZ-PD Barrel Connector Replacement (BCR) is Infineon's highly integrated USB Type-C port controller which seeks to replace legacy barrel connectors of up to 100 W.
Read more...New resonant transformer simplifies PCB layout Altron Arrow
Power Electronics / Power Management
In LLC applications, the new 5,5 kW transformer design features an integrated inductor in a single package, helping to save PCB space while at the same time simplifying component layouts and reducing the component mounting requirements.
Read more...Ultra-low power, high-precision 24-bit ADC Altron Arrow
Test & Measurement
The AD4130-8 is an ultra-low power, high precision, ADC for low bandwidth battery operated applications allowing for up to sixteen single-ended or eight differential inputs to be converted.
Read more...Semi-potted PSUs from Mornsun Conical Technologies
Power Electronics / Power Management
Mornsun has announced the release of its new LMF500-23BxxUH series power supplies. The fan-less semi-potted AC/DC enclosed power supplies have a universal input range that supports both AC and DC inputs. The series features a high-efficiency and high-reliability design.
Read more...Getting the best out of SMPS EBV Electrolink
Power Electronics / Power Management
Infineon has announced a family of fixed-frequency AC/DC integrated power stages which are integrated with an avalanche rugged CoolMOS high-voltage super-junction MOSFET.