High-precision bidirectional current monitor

28 September 2022 Power Electronics / Power Management

Diodes Incorporated have announced a series of bidirectional current monitors based on a high-stability zero-drift architecture. These devices are capable of accurately measuring very low sense voltages across a wide range of common-mode voltages.

Consisting of six variants, the DIODES ZXCT199 series of current monitor devices each feature a precision chopper-stabilised op-amp for high-accuracy operation. Their low offset voltage enables current sensing with maximum drops across shunts as low as 10 mV full-scale. This allows high currents to be measured via inexpensive, low-value shunt resistor components.

The current monitors have a supply voltage range from 2,7 to 26 V with a wide common-mode range of -0,1 to 26 V. Three versions are available giving a choice of gains: 50, 100 or 200 V/V. The new current sensors from Diodes have an operational temperature range of -40 to 125°C, exhibiting a maximum gain error over temperature of only ±1.0.

The ZXCT199 is well suited for power supplies running at very large currents that require the use of low-value sense resistors and applications include laptop PCs, battery chargers, industrial servos, servers, power supply racks in server farms, and robotic systems.

