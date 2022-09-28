Omnigo’s new Voltera V-One unlocks a world of innovation

Omnigo recently acquired the Voltera V-One, a new desktop, multi-functional circuit board printer. The Voltera V-One is an all-in-one solution for board fabrication that keeps a company’s development cycle secure and intellectual property completely in-house. The printer allows for rapid prototyping of circuit board layouts and is performed by printing traces of conductive ink onto substrate, drilling through-holes and vias on the board, precisely dispensing solder paste, and reflowing components using the built-in heating plate.

The electronic board layout is designed in the software of one’s choice and the Gerber files are uploaded to the V-One software. Once the printer has been calibrated, holes and vias are drilled on both sides of the board together with the printed tracks and the board is then thermally cured. Solder paste is then applied to the board and the components are inserted via the newly drilled holes. The printer then provides component reflow via the built-in heating pad to produce the completed prototype.

The main reason manufacturers would be interested in owning a V-One is that it has a one-of-a-kind all-inclusive circuit design, making it versatile and adaptive. Furthermore, it is easy to use and features simple software and magnetic attachments that ensure effortless operation. Finally, the V-One makes rapid iteration possible by allowing manufacturers to save money and time during product development. Practically, this device allows the testing of prototype boards the same day the circuit design is completed.

Although this product is not meant to be used as part of Omnigo’s production process, it plans to use the device in several other ways. Several useful scenarios have been identified where the printer can be used including prototyping and creating proofs of concept for new ideas. The V-One may also be used to test boards to verify component functionality for components that are suspected of being faulty and might require replacing. Furthermore, the product can be used to implement intricate and complex modifications on circuit boards.

The Voltera V-One is aimed at allowing Omnigo to find new, innovative ways to create products that benefit its clients. Although the use cases listed above will form a central part of how the V-One will be used at Omnigo’s headquarters, the Omnigo team is actively looking for even more avenues within which the V-One can aid their processes.

The company believes that owning a Voltera V-One gives it an advantage over its competitors. Other companies like Apple, Intel, Siemens and NVIDIA all rely on the V-One to rapidly design new, leading hardware solutions and Omnigo is excited to see what this device can mean for its product development department.

