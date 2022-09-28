Categories

DSP, Micros & Memory



Compact motor control SiP from Microchip

28 September 2022 DSP, Micros & Memory

The new dsPIC33EDV64MC205 system in package (SiP) from Microchip is a compact, cost-effective solution for industrial, automotive, consumer or medical motor control applications. This SiP is a low-cost, integrated chip solution that combines the performance of a digital signal processor (DSP) engine and the simplicity of a microcontroller (MCU) for spinning three-phase motors.

The dsPIC33EDV64MC205 combines a powerful 70 MHz dsPIC33EP digital signal controller (DSC) and a three-phase MOSFET gate driver to support three-phase brushless DC (BLDC) or permanent magnet synchronous motor (PMSM) control. It also supports field oriented control (FOC) using a single-shunt current feedback for high energy efficiency and low system cost.

The SiP has an on-board 3,3 V low dropout (LDO) voltage regulator to power the digital circuits and is able to run any three-phase motor with Hall sensors, an optical encoder or motor phase voltage or current feedback.

The complete, compact motor control circuit package measures only 8 x 8 mm. Industrial and high-temperature versions that support industrial and automotive applications are available.

For more information contact EBV Electrolink, +27 21 402 1940, [email protected], www.ebv.com


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 21 402 1940
Fax: +27 21 419 6256
Email: [email protected]
www: www.ebv.com
Articles: More information and articles about EBV Electrolink


