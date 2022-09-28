Compact motor control SiP from Microchip

The new dsPIC33EDV64MC205 system in package (SiP) from Microchip is a compact, cost-effective solution for industrial, automotive, consumer or medical motor control applications. This SiP is a low-cost, integrated chip solution that combines the performance of a digital signal processor (DSP) engine and the simplicity of a microcontroller (MCU) for spinning three-phase motors.
The dsPIC33EDV64MC205 combines a powerful 70 MHz dsPIC33EP digital signal controller (DSC) and a three-phase MOSFET gate driver to support three-phase brushless DC (BLDC) or permanent magnet synchronous motor (PMSM) control. It also supports field oriented control (FOC) using a single-shunt current feedback for high energy efficiency and low system cost.
The SiP has an on-board 3,3 V low dropout (LDO) voltage regulator to power the digital circuits and is able to run any three-phase motor with Hall sensors, an optical encoder or motor phase voltage or current feedback.
The complete, compact motor control circuit package measures only 8 x 8 mm. Industrial and high-temperature versions that support industrial and automotive applications are available.
Ultra-low power MEMS accelerometer RS Components (SA)
DSP, Micros & Memory
The ADXL367 from Analog Devices is an ultra-low power, three-axis microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) accelerometer that consumes only 0.89 µA at a 100 Hz output data rate.
Read more...Getting the best out of SMPS EBV Electrolink
Power Electronics / Power Management
Infineon has announced a family of fixed-frequency AC/DC integrated power stages which are integrated with an avalanche rugged CoolMOS high-voltage super-junction MOSFET.
Read more...Versal VPK120 evaluation kit now available EBV Electrolink
DSP, Micros & Memory
The Versal Premium VP1202 kit is optimised for the most demanding compute and data movement applications in the data centre, wired networks, aerospace & defence, and test & measurement.