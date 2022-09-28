Aluminium nitride thin film power resistor

TE’s aluminium nitride thin film power resistor type 3503 and 3504 series range offers high power to size ratio, with a power rating of 2 W in 1206 size (3503 series) and 6 W in 2512 size (3504 series). These resistors are first-to-market, with the high-power dissipation capability available for 1206 and 2512 chip sizes. The series range was driven by the progressive miniaturisation trend influencing the market, towards space saving, as well as the requirement for more reliable and thermally conductive products.

The 3503 and 3504 series offer TCR at ±50ppm/°C and resistance tolerance at ±1% as standard. Resistance values are within the IEC 63 E96 and E24 value grids. They also have accurate and uniform physical dimensions to facilitate automatic placement methods.

