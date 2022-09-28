New 1500 V PhotoMOS relay in miniature DIP5 package

28 September 2022 Passive Components

The new PhotoMOS HE relay series from Panasonic offers 5 kV I/O isolation and an increased clearance and creepage distance on the output side, plus miniature DIP5 packaging, making it particularly suitable as the switching solution for battery management systems (BMS) in storage systems, charging stations, and numerous other high-voltage measurement and infrastructure control applications.

“Industrial BMS applications demand reliability and consistent performance over the product lifespan”, says Michael Renner, product manager at Panasonic Industry Europe. “These new devices extend the load voltage of Panasonic’s PhotoMOS relay family and improve ruggedness and stability.”

Rated at 1500 V/20 mA, the new AQV258H5 HE series relays have a MOSFET output and enjoy an almost unlimited lifetime if used according to the specifications. On-resistance remains stable throughout the entire lifetime and the PhotoMOS relays, unlike electromechanical devices, are unaffected by vibration, which is a significant benefit in many industrial applications.

The new PhotoMOS series AQV258H5 relays also feature a low control current and low leakage current and produce no switching noise. Devices come with five pins to accommodate different creepage and clearance requirements, but a 6-pin version is also available. Both types are offered with through-hole or surface-mount terminations.

Credit(s)

Avnet Abacus





