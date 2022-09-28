Webinar: Anatomy of a Linux device driver

28 September 2022 DSP, Micros & Memory

This webinar will examine the role and structure of a Linux device driver and how it interacts with existing frameworks and subsystems within the Linux kernel. How these frameworks are used in a consistent way will be looked at, which will provide the basic structure that is common to most Linux device drivers.

Issues surrounding the development process for Linux device drivers, such as licensing and mainlining, will be discussed, and an example using Toradex’s Colibri i.MX8X Computer on Module (CoM) based on the NXP i.MX 8X family of applications processors will be shown.

Date: 28 September 2022

Time: Duration of one hour, multiple times during the day.

For more information, visit http://bitly.ws/uwUD or www.nxp.com





