Altium Designer 22.7 released

28 September 2022 Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

Altium Designer is a PCB and electronic design automation software package for printed circuit boards that combines schematic drafting with board layout. The software offers a unified design environment, giving engineers a single view of every aspect of the PCB design process from schematic to PCB layout and through to design documentation. By accessing all design aspects in one interface, engineers can complete the entire design process within the same intuitive environment.

Version 22.7 of Altium Designer has now been released and focuses on commenting and secure repository management features. The software upgrades include:

• Comments and tasks for Draftsman – the project commenting features now extend into Draftsman documents and all comments in a Draftsman document will be available through a connected workspace.

• Enhanced comments PDF export – comment reports generated in PDF format will now include source information, task-related details, and links to quickly access the design information in Altium 365’s Web Viewer interface.

• SSH to HTTPS repository connection – projects pushed to a repository via an SSH connection are now supported through an HTTPS connection.

This newest version of Altium Designer 22 can be upgraded via the updates page within the installed software environment.

Credit(s)

EDA Technologies





