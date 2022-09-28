Categories

Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services



Indium expert to present on high-reliability alloy technologies

28 September 2022 Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

Indium Corporation will share its industry knowledge and expertise on topics including high-temperature lead-free solder pastes for power discrete applications, and low-temperature solder pastes for wafer-level packaging applications, during two presentations at the International Electronics Manufacturing Technology (IEMT) conference being held from 19-21 October in Putrajaya, Malaysia.

Indium Corporation’s Durafuse HT, Sn-based high-temperature lead-free (HTLF) solder pastes designed with Durafuse technology and the combined merits of two constituent alloys, have been developed as drop-in solutions to replace the high-Pb solder pastes in power discrete applications. In the presentation titled ‘A drop-in high-temperature lead-free solder paste that outperforms high-pb pastes in power discrete applications’, Dr HongWen Zhang, R&D; manager, alloy group, will examine the results of a study that compared Durafuse HT’s performance to high-lead products.

In the presentation on low-temperature solder paste titled ‘Novel lead-free lower-temperature solder paste for wafer-level package application’, Zhang examines the results of testing an indium-containing, low-temperature solder paste, Indium’s Durafuse LT, for wafer-level package (WLP) applications.


