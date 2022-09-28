Indium expert to present on high-reliability alloy technologies

Indium Corporation will share its industry knowledge and expertise on topics including high-temperature lead-free solder pastes for power discrete applications, and low-temperature solder pastes for wafer-level packaging applications, during two presentations at the International Electronics Manufacturing Technology (IEMT) conference being held from 19-21 October in Putrajaya, Malaysia.
Indium Corporation’s Durafuse HT, Sn-based high-temperature lead-free (HTLF) solder pastes designed with Durafuse technology and the combined merits of two constituent alloys, have been developed as drop-in solutions to replace the high-Pb solder pastes in power discrete applications. In the presentation titled ‘A drop-in high-temperature lead-free solder paste that outperforms high-pb pastes in power discrete applications’, Dr HongWen Zhang, R&D; manager, alloy group, will examine the results of a study that compared Durafuse HT’s performance to high-lead products.
In the presentation on low-temperature solder paste titled ‘Novel lead-free lower-temperature solder paste for wafer-level package application’, Zhang examines the results of testing an indium-containing, low-temperature solder paste, Indium’s Durafuse LT, for wafer-level package (WLP) applications.
Altium Designer 22.7 released EDA Technologies
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Altium has released version 22.7 of Altium Designer schematic and PCB layout software which focuses on commenting and secure repository management features.
Read more...Webinar: Cleaning myths vs facts MyKay Tronics
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Join Aqueous Technologies for an informative non-commercial presentation where some common cleaning myths will be busted.
Read more...Connector plating: what works and what doesn’t Spectrum Concepts
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Connector plating is mission critical. It affects the life and quality of the terminal or socket; it impacts corrosion resistance, conductivity, solderability, and of course, cost.
Read more...Webinar: Fundamentals of flip-chip bonding Techmet
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Common failure modes in flip-chip assembly will be touched on, as well as how material advancements have allowed for and will continue to push new technology in flip-chip bonding.
Read more...Voltera V-One circuit board printer Zetech One
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Have you ever wished for a quick solution to prototyping electronic circuit boards? If you have, then the Voltera V-One, a multi-functional circuit board printer, may be just what you need.
Read more...New rework system for electronics manufacturing Test & Rework Solutions
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Metcal has announced the new HCT-910 Hot Air Rework System which has a high thermal performance capable of meeting the full spectrum of application requirements needed for production and rework in electronics manufacturing.
Read more...Miniature SMD test terminals Hiconnex
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Responding to the need for miniaturisation and testing of more complex and multi-component circuits, Nicomatic has designed miniature surface mount test terminals.