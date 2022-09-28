Categories

Power Electronics / Power Management



New expanded line-up of high-power PSUs

28 September 2022 Power Electronics / Power Management

Elektro-Automatik, a worldwide manufacturer of DC power supplies for R&D; and manufacturing, has introduced its 10000 series enhanced and expanded line of EA-PS and EA-PSI programmable DC power supplies, EA-PSB bidirectional DC power supplies, and EA-ELR regenerative DC electronic loads.

The 10000 series includes over 180 new models, offering a greater range of power from the smallest range of 0 to 600 W to the largest of 0 to 30 kW. The models provide extended voltages starting from 0 to 10 V up to 0 to 2000 V, as well as a significant current increase over prior 9000-series power instruments with the new series providing an output current as high as 1000 A.

The new series has an efficiency of greater than 96% for energy recovery and up to 64 devices can be safely connected in parallel in the EA-Power Racks to produce up to 1,92 MW of power. Interfacing options for connecting to PLCs and PCs are provided.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 454 8053
Email: [email protected]
www: www.vepac.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Vepac Electronics


