The LD56020 from STMicroelectronics is a high-accuracy voltage regulator which provides 0,2 A of current. The device is available in a miniature SOT23-5L package with dimensions of 0,65 x 0,65 mm, allowing for maximum space saving.
The linear voltage regulator is stabilised with a ceramic capacitor on both the input and output. It accepts a wide input voltage from 1,1 to 5,5 V and has an ultra-low dropout voltage of 190 mV at a 200 mA load. The output voltage tolerance is ±1% at a temperature of 25°C.
The LD56020 has a guaranteed output current of 200 mA with an ultra-low output noise value of 8,8 µVRMS. It is available with an output voltage in 50 mV steps in the range from 0,6 to 4,0 V.
Logic-controlled electronic shutdown and thermal shutdown is provided, and the device has an output active discharge function.
The ultra-low voltage drop, low quiescent current and short-circuit current foldback make the LD56020 ideally suitable for low-power battery-operated applications.
Webinar: Advanced semiconductor solutions for heat pumps
Power Electronics / Power Management
After decades of experience in the HVAC and air conditioning sectors, Infineon is ideally situated to provide the foundation for building heat pumps using its comprehensive semiconductor solutions portfolio.
Read more...Multi-phase input power supply series Conical Technologies
Power Electronics / Power Management
LI120-26Bxx is an AC-DC converter series from Mornsun, featuring a cost-effective, energy-efficient green power supply solution for standard DIN-rail mounting applications.
Read more...High temperature IHSR inductor EBV Electrolink
Power Electronics / Power Management
Vishay’s recently announced high-temperature IHSR inductor delivers current ratings up to 155 A and can operate in temperatures up to 155°C.
Read more...New Schottky and switching diodes EBV Electrolink
Power Electronics / Power Management
Vishay has released a new series of 40 V small-signal Schottky and 100 V small-signal switching diodes which are rated for a maximum junction temperature of 175°C.
Read more...DIN rail mount DC-DC converter
Power Electronics / Power Management
The new DIN rail mount DC-DC converter from MEAN WELL has an output power rating of 60 W from a wide input voltage range of 18 to 75 V DC, in a module with a width of only 52 mm.
Read more...DIN rail mount DC-DC converter Current Automation
Power Electronics / Power Management
The new DIN rail mount DC-DC converter from MEAN WELL has an output power rating of 60 W from a wide input voltage range of 18 to 75 V DC, in a module with a width of only 52 mm.
Read more...New expanded line-up of high-power PSUs Vepac Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
The 10000 series from Elektro-Automatik includes over 180 new models, offering a greater range of power from the smallest range of 0 to 600 W to the largest of 0 to 30 kW.