High-accuracy voltage regulator

28 September 2022 Power Electronics / Power Management

The LD56020 from STMicroelectronics is a high-accuracy voltage regulator which provides 0,2 A of current. The device is available in a miniature SOT23-5L package with dimensions of 0,65 x 0,65 mm , allowing for maximum space saving.

The linear voltage regulator is stabilised with a ceramic capacitor on both the input and output. It accepts a wide input voltage from 1,1 to 5,5 V and has an ultra-low dropout voltage of 190 mV at a 200 mA load. The output voltage tolerance is ±1% at a temperature of 25°C.

The LD56020 has a guaranteed output current of 200 mA with an ultra-low output noise value of 8,8 µVRMS. It is available with an output voltage in 50 mV steps in the range from 0,6 to 4,0 V .

Logic-controlled electronic shutdown and thermal shutdown is provided, and the device has an output active discharge function.

The ultra-low voltage drop, low quiescent current and short-circuit current foldback make the LD56020 ideally suitable for low-power battery-operated applications.

For more information contact Renaldo Fibiger, Altron Arrow, +27 11 923 9749 , [email protected], www.altronarrow.com

Credit(s)

Altron Arrow





