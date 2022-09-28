Nordic Thingy:53 wins Best IoT Innovation of the year

Nordic Semiconductor’s Nordic Thingy:53 has been named the ‘Best IoT Innovation of the year’ in the Electronics Maker (EM) Best Awards 2022. Now in their eighth year, the EM Best Awards are India’s most prestigious electronics industry awards, recognising and celebrating excellence, and pioneering technological achievement.
Thingy:53 is based on Nordic’s nRF5340 dual-core Arm Cortex M-33 advanced multi-protocol SoC and incorporates the company’s nPM1100 power management IC (PMIC) and nRF21540 front end module (FEM), and a power amplifier/low noise amplifier (PA/LNA) range extender. The prototyping platform is equipped with a rechargeable 1350 mAh Li-po battery and multiple motion and environmental sensors.
It supports Bluetooth LE, Thread, Matter, Zigbee, IEEE 802.15.4, NFC, and Bluetooth mesh RF protocols, and comes with preinstalled firmware for embedded ML.
Nordic’s Thingy:53 platform beat all comers in the Best IoT Innovation of the year category, recognised by the panel of expert judges as the ideal platform for building advanced wireless proofs-of-concept and prototypes with ML capabilities on the shortest development schedules.
Read more...ST releases TouchGFX 4.20 Altron Arrow
DSP, Micros & Memory
STMicroelectronics has released version 4.20 of its TouchGFX user-interface design software for STM32 microcontrollers. The latest updates include support for ST’s new NeoChrom graphics accelerator.
Read more...Compact motor control SiP from Microchip EBV Electrolink
DSP, Micros & Memory
The new dsPIC33EDV64MC205 system in package (SiP) from Microchip is a compact, cost-effective solution for industrial, automotive, consumer or medical motor control applications.
Read more...Espressif’s ESP32-C6 SoC released iCorp Technologies
DSP, Micros & Memory
ESP32-C6’s support for IEEE 802.15.4 and Wi-Fi radios, along with Bluetooth 5 (LE) connectivity, enable customers to build Matter-compliant Wi-Fi endpoint devices and Thread endpoint devices, thus achieving interoperability in smart-home devices from multiple brands.
Read more...Module uses NXP S32G3 vehicle network processor Rugged Interconnect Technologies
DSP, Micros & Memory
Thanks to the NXP S32G3 processor, the MPX-S32G399A system-on-module (SoM) surpasses its NXP S32G2-based predecessor with 2,5 times more application processing performance and is therefore well suited to real-time mixed-critical safety applications.