Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





DSP, Micros & Memory



Print this page printer friendly version

Nordic Thingy:53 wins Best IoT Innovation of the year

28 September 2022 DSP, Micros & Memory

Nordic Semiconductor’s Nordic Thingy:53 has been named the ‘Best IoT Innovation of the year’ in the Electronics Maker (EM) Best Awards 2022. Now in their eighth year, the EM Best Awards are India’s most prestigious electronics industry awards, recognising and celebrating excellence, and pioneering technological achievement.

Thingy:53 is based on Nordic’s nRF5340 dual-core Arm Cortex M-33 advanced multi-protocol SoC and incorporates the company’s nPM1100 power management IC (PMIC) and nRF21540 front end module (FEM), and a power amplifier/low noise amplifier (PA/LNA) range extender. The prototyping platform is equipped with a rechargeable 1350 mAh Li-po battery and multiple motion and environmental sensors.

It supports Bluetooth LE, Thread, Matter, Zigbee, IEEE 802.15.4, NFC, and Bluetooth mesh RF protocols, and comes with preinstalled firmware for embedded ML.

Nordic’s Thingy:53 platform beat all comers in the Best IoT Innovation of the year category, recognised by the panel of expert judges as the ideal platform for building advanced wireless proofs-of-concept and prototypes with ML capabilities on the shortest development schedules.

For more information contact Andrew Hutton, RF Design, +27 21 555 8400, [email protected], www.rfdesign.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 21 555 8400
Fax: 086 653 2139
Email: [email protected]
www: www.rfdesign.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about RF Design


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Smallest full-band, precision GNSS antenna on the market
RF Design Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The SSL990XF utilises a derivative of Tallysman’s patented VeroStar antenna element to provide full GNSS + L-band corrections frequency coverage.

Read more...
New PMIC controls up to six independent power rails
RF Design Power Electronics / Power Management
The Nordic nPM6001 becomes the second member of Nordic’s PMIC range, adding capability to supply and supervise up to six independent power rails.

Read more...
ST releases TouchGFX 4.20
Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory
STMicroelectronics has released version 4.20 of its TouchGFX user-interface design software for STM32 microcontrollers. The latest updates include support for ST’s new NeoChrom graphics accelerator.

Read more...
Fully integrated controller for smart chargers
Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory
The ST-ONE is the world’s first digital controller embedding ARM Cortex M0+ core, an offline programmable controller with synchronous rectification, and USB PD PHY in a single package.

Read more...
Compact motor control SiP from Microchip
EBV Electrolink DSP, Micros & Memory
The new dsPIC33EDV64MC205 system in package (SiP) from Microchip is a compact, cost-effective solution for industrial, automotive, consumer or medical motor control applications.

Read more...
Two-layer reference design for STM32WL MCU
Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory
The main objective of the STM32WL5x and STM32WLEx reference designs is to recommend a layout and associated BOM for dedicated applications.

Read more...
Microchip introduces new CXL smart memory controllers
RS Components (SA) DSP, Micros & Memory
The SMC 2000 family delivers DDR memory bandwidth and capacity expansion, reliability and media flexibility for next-generation CPUs and SoCs to accelerate AI and machine learning performance.

Read more...
Espressif’s ESP32-C6 SoC released
iCorp Technologies DSP, Micros & Memory
ESP32-C6’s support for IEEE 802.15.4 and Wi-Fi radios, along with Bluetooth 5 (LE) connectivity, enable customers to build Matter-compliant Wi-Fi endpoint devices and Thread endpoint devices, thus achieving interoperability in smart-home devices from multiple brands.

Read more...
Module uses NXP S32G3 vehicle network processor
Rugged Interconnect Technologies DSP, Micros & Memory
Thanks to the NXP S32G3 processor, the MPX-S32G399A system-on-module (SoM) surpasses its NXP S32G2-based predecessor with 2,5 times more application processing performance and is therefore well suited to real-time mixed-critical safety applications.

Read more...
Nordic announces its first Wi-Fi 6 dual-band chip
RF Design Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Expansion into Wi-Fi means Nordic Semiconductor’s ultra-low-power wireless IoT product range now covers Bluetooth, cellular IoT and Wi-Fi.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved