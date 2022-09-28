Nordic Thingy:53 wins Best IoT Innovation of the year

28 September 2022 DSP, Micros & Memory

Nordic Semiconductor’s Nordic Thingy:53 has been named the ‘Best IoT Innovation of the year’ in the Electronics Maker (EM) Best Awards 2022. Now in their eighth year, the EM Best Awards are India’s most prestigious electronics industry awards, recognising and celebrating excellence, and pioneering technological achievement.

Thingy:53 is based on Nordic’s nRF5340 dual-core Arm Cortex M-33 advanced multi-protocol SoC and incorporates the company’s nPM1100 power management IC (PMIC) and nRF21540 front end module (FEM), and a power amplifier/low noise amplifier (PA/LNA) range extender. The prototyping platform is equipped with a rechargeable 1350 mAh Li-po battery and multiple motion and environmental sensors.

It supports Bluetooth LE, Thread, Matter, Zigbee, IEEE 802.15.4, NFC, and Bluetooth mesh RF protocols, and comes with preinstalled firmware for embedded ML.

Nordic’s Thingy:53 platform beat all comers in the Best IoT Innovation of the year category, recognised by the panel of expert judges as the ideal platform for building advanced wireless proofs-of-concept and prototypes with ML capabilities on the shortest development schedules.

For more information contact Andrew Hutton, RF Design, +27 21 555 8400 , [email protected], www.rfdesign.co.za

Credit(s)

RF Design





