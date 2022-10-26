New ARINC 429 receiver

26 October 2022 DSP, Micros & Memory

Holt Integrated Circuits has announced the release of a new eight-channel ARINC 429 line receiver, an enhanced version of Holt’s well-established HI-35980 (HI-3598) family, with additional features and functionality.

The HI-35981 interfaces up to eight ARINC 429 receive buses to a high-speed serial peripheral interface-enabled microcontroller. The user-programmable label filtering capability has been expanded from 16 labels to all 256 labels, and the four-word deep receive FIFO has been increased to 32 words deep. Also, a 32-word deep transmit FIFO has been added. This significantly increases the transmit capability from the single-word buffer on the previous device.

The digital transmit channel has a digital output pin to set the data rate on an external line driver, such as Holt’s lightning-protected HI-8597 or galvanically-isolated HI-8598.

Each channel has an on-chip analog line receiver. Two choices of receiver input are available for each channel, each with different input resistance values to provide flexibility when using external lightning protection circuitry. Receive FIFO status can be monitored using the programmable external interrupt pins, or by polling the status register.

Other features include the ability to switch the bit-significance of the ARINC 429 label and to recognise the 32nd received ARINC bit as either data or a parity flag. The SPI and all control signals are CMOS and TTL compatible and support 3,3 or 5 V operation.

Industrial and extended temperature range versions are available for these low-power devices. They are suitable for use in applications such as avionics data communication, guidance and navigation systems, flight data and control, and industrial control systems.

