Weller WXSMART all-in-one smart soldering station

26 October 2022 Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

Weller’s WXSMART soldering station is an all-in-one solution for any soldering and reworking requirements. It is currently the most connected, controlled and secured hand soldering system available.

The WXSMART is a centralised control station which acts to consolidate all soldering applications by controlling multiple devices concurrently, to provide total process control over the complete soldering process.

Connectivity is provided via the control station, which supports IoT standards for full traceability and easy remote access. Hardware interfaces on the WXSMART include Wi-Fi, LAN, USB and UART to support any connection type. The unit is Industry 4.0 ready and can be integrated into existing ERP systems. The highest security standards, using TLS encryption, are used and 2FA provides another level of security when accessing the control unit. This is also the first soldering system to provide built-in cybersecurity to prevent costly downtime.

Besides the built-in 4,3-inch colour touchscreen, Weller software is available that provides a real-time dashboard on PC, smartphone or tablet to monitor and control the complete system. The smartphone/tablet app provides a real-time power and temperature graph. Provided control includes temperature adjustments, iron on/off, and indicator colour change. The system can be remotely locked to prevent unauthorised use.

MES integration is also provided for, with the control unit having an MQTT broker. All parameters are available as a JSON structure for monitoring and control via a third-party system.

The WXSMART system includes smart tips which have an integrated chip in each soldering tip. This allows precise control over temperature profiles when using the system. The full rework station provides high-precision soldering to heavy-duty soldering and can accommodate reworking, hot air and desoldering with the respective tools attached.

The centralised system has a fume extraction system, a preheating plate, soldering bath and calibration unit. With a fast heat-up time of three seconds and excellent heat transfer and recovery time, waiting is now a thing of the past. The intelligent irons connected to the WXSMART control unit can store up to ten parameter settings, to customise the iron for different applications.

The WXSMART intelligent soldering system can be used for through-hole and SMD soldering, reworking, repairs and R&D.;

Credit(s)

Allan McKinnon & Associates





