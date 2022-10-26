Versaflow One – the One for everyone

Ersa GmbH As is presenting Versaflow One, the new entry-level model into the world of Versaflow inline selective soldering machines, at Productronica 2022. The Versaflow One embodies decades of know-how in the form of proven hardware and intuitive software, namely the Ersasoft 5. Even with its compact dimensions and attractive price, this machine does not require the user to make any compromises in terms of quality and throughput.
The flux system of a selective soldering machine must meet several requirements at the same time. In addition to precision and speed, high-quality fluxing processes require a high degree of reliability. The PCB areas that are not wetted by the selective soldering shafts must not be exposed to flux. State-of-the-art multidrop flux heads from industrial inkjet technology are used for this purpose. The flux is not atomised, but applied in individual small droplets specifically to previously defined areas.
The aim of the preheating process is to homogeneously heat the PCB before it is transported to the soldering module. The goal is to provide up to 50% of the heat energy via infrared emitters so that the PCB is not shock-heated when it comes into contact with the liquid solder.
Lead-free, multilayer and high-energy selective soldering applications, and the drive to always operate at the most optimal cycle times, require continuous improvement in temperature performance. Especially for assemblies with high solder heat requirements, proper activation of the flux for optimal wetting of the solder joints is essential to ensure good capillarity, and thus solder penetration.
Mini wave soldering uses a single solder nozzle that solders each solder joint in turn. Here, maximum flexibility in combination with highest quality is given, as the soldering parameters can be set individually for each solder joint. Like all Ersa selective soldering machines, the Versaflow One is equipped with an electromagnetic solder pump. This offers the advantage of minimal waste due to the absence of mechanically moving parts, making the crucible extremely low maintenance. The pump ensures an extremely constant flow rate and thus provides an exact and finely adjustable solder wave height.
In addition to throughput and ease of maintenance, the Versaflow One also scores in areas such as availability, which has recently become a decisive factor in purchasing decisions. With a delivery time of two to four weeks, Ersa offers the highest availability worldwide.
Read more...Upgraded autonomous visual inspection solution Zetech One
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Inspekto has launched a new software version of its INSPEKTO S70 autonomous machine vision system, which now offers smart features that guide users in creating and maintaining inspection profiles, and improves usability, process integration and accuracy of inspection.
Read more...MyKay Tronics: from humble beginnings MyKay Tronics
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The company aims to be a leader in the supply of excellent service and quality production consumables and equipment. It prides itself on service and support, knowing that having a great relationship with customers means putting them first.
Read more...Inspekto’s autonomous visual inspection solution Zetech One
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Inspekto has launched a new software version of its INSPEKTO S70 autonomous machine vision system, which now offers smart features that guide users in creating and maintaining inspection profiles, and improves usability, process integration and accuracy of inspection.
Read more...Weller WXSMART all-in-one smart soldering station Allan McKinnon & Associates
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Weller’s WXSMART soldering station is an all-in-one solution for any soldering and reworking needs and is currently the most connected, controlled and secured hand soldering system available.
Read more...How the micro nozzle works MyKay Tronics
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
A micro nozzle is Pillarhouse’s patented 1,5 mm nozzle which helps to solve the challenges of particularly small nozzle requirements in selective soldering.
Read more...Microtronix hits 50! Microtronix Manufacturing
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
With the recent acquisition of the balance of the Yekani assets, Microtronix now operates 50 CNC component placers or pick-and-place machines for service to our customers.
Read more...Extending the life of soldering tips Allan McKinnon & Associates
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The tip of a soldering iron is one of the most critical parts of the tool, as failure to perform its function of effective heat transfer to the connection being soldered will result in a poor connection and ultimately, a failure of the electronic circuit.
Read more...Choosing a Pb-free solder paste Techmet
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
With all the different Pb-free solder pastes on the market today, how does anyone choose the correct solder paste that will ensure finished goods reliability?
Read more...Indium announces new supercooled BiSn solder paste Techmet
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Using SAFI-Tech’s platform, liquid metal is encapsulated in a proprietary soft shell, keeping the solder alloy in a sub-cooled (liquid) state far below its normal melting/freezing point.