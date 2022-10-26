Versaflow One – the One for everyone

26 October 2022 Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

Ersa GmbH As is presenting Versaflow One, the new entry-level model into the world of Versaflow inline selective soldering machines, at Productronica 2022. The Versaflow One embodies decades of know-how in the form of proven hardware and intuitive software, namely the Ersasoft 5. Even with its compact dimensions and attractive price, this machine does not require the user to make any compromises in terms of quality and throughput.

The flux system of a selective soldering machine must meet several requirements at the same time. In addition to precision and speed, high-quality fluxing processes require a high degree of reliability. The PCB areas that are not wetted by the selective soldering shafts must not be exposed to flux. State-of-the-art multidrop flux heads from industrial inkjet technology are used for this purpose. The flux is not atomised, but applied in individual small droplets specifically to previously defined areas.

The aim of the preheating process is to homogeneously heat the PCB before it is transported to the soldering module. The goal is to provide up to 50% of the heat energy via infrared emitters so that the PCB is not shock-heated when it comes into contact with the liquid solder.

Lead-free, multilayer and high-energy selective soldering applications, and the drive to always operate at the most optimal cycle times, require continuous improvement in temperature performance. Especially for assemblies with high solder heat requirements, proper activation of the flux for optimal wetting of the solder joints is essential to ensure good capillarity, and thus solder penetration.

Mini wave soldering uses a single solder nozzle that solders each solder joint in turn. Here, maximum flexibility in combination with highest quality is given, as the soldering parameters can be set individually for each solder joint. Like all Ersa selective soldering machines, the Versaflow One is equipped with an electromagnetic solder pump. This offers the advantage of minimal waste due to the absence of mechanically moving parts, making the crucible extremely low maintenance. The pump ensures an extremely constant flow rate and thus provides an exact and finely adjustable solder wave height.

In addition to throughput and ease of maintenance, the Versaflow One also scores in areas such as availability, which has recently become a decisive factor in purchasing decisions. With a delivery time of two to four weeks, Ersa offers the highest availability worldwide.

Credit(s)

Techmet





