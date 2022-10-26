1 A adjustable LDO regulator

26 October 2022

Texas Instruments’ TPS73801-SEP is a low-dropout (LDO) regulator optimised for a fast transient response. The device can supply 1 A of output current with a low dropout voltage of 300 mV. Operating quiescent current is 1 mA and drops to less than 1 µA while in shutdown mode.

The device has an output voltage range from 1,21 to 20 V and is stable when using output capacitors as low as 10 µF. Small ceramic capacitors can be used without the necessary addition of ESR. It has an adjustable 1,21 V reference voltage.

Internal protection circuitry includes reverse-battery protection, current limiting, thermal limiting, and reverse-current protection. The TPS73801-SEP regulator is available in the 6-pin TO-223 (DCQ) package.

In addition to a fast transient response, a very low output noise makes the TPS73801-SEP regulator ideal for sensitive RF supply applications.

