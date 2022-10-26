Opto-electronic health monitoring

Extracted in part from ‘Learn about wearable sensors’ from community.element14.com, an Avnet company.
The increasing demand for biosensors is a direct response to the growth of the healthcare market, technological innovation, an aging population, and the increased existence of serious diseases. Biosensors are effective at detecting biological materials, such as enzymes, whole cells, and tissues.
Because of this, wearable biosensors are being adopted rapidly within the healthcare industry. Wearable biosensors are devices that are designed to report physiological data in real time, using biochemical markers for measurements.
Figure 1. OSRAM SFH 7072 biomonitoring sensor.
Optical sensors from ams OSRAM
The SFH series sensors from ams OSRAM are compact opto-electronic devices that use LEDs and photodiodes to monitor heart rate and oxygen saturation. The LED transmits light through the epidermis into the dermis layer which contains veins and arteries amongst other extracellular components. When the body’s heart beats, blood is pumped through the arteries and veins which creates pressure that causes a change in volume, changing the way the veins and arteries reflect this incoming light. The photodiode measures the transmitted and reflected light, providing information about the heartrate.
Oxygen saturation is determined by measuring the haemoglobin absorption in the blood. Oxygenated haemoglobin (HbO2) absorbs light differently than non-oxygenated haemoglobin (Hb). Non-oxygenated haemoglobin absorbs greater amounts of red light, with wavelengths around 660 nm. Oxygenated haemoglobin absorbs larger quantities of infrared light, having wavelengths around 960 nm. To measure oxygen saturation, red and infrared LEDs illuminate the skin, and a photodetector measures the difference in absorption.
The oxygen saturation (SpO2) can then be calculated through the use of different absorption levels (Hb vs. HbO2) using the following formula:
The absorption of light in human blood is primarily dependant on the oxygen content of the haemoglobin. There is more absorption occurring at shorter wavelengths (from blue to yellow), which indicates that green light works the best for heart measurement applications. Red and infrared light can be used for areas that have a higher arterial blood concentration, such as the fingertips, ears, and forehead.
The entire health monitoring system consists of various functional building blocks. The optical front end (OFE) can be realised through discrete components (LEDs and photodiodes) or with an integrated module. The analog front end (AFE) provides the analog signal processing and programmable LED driving.
Any health monitoring system also requires a suitable microcontroller and a heart rate and motion compensation algorithm. In dynamic situations, motion sensors measure artefacts that arise from the user motion. For increased accuracy, a motion compensation feature is therefore necessary and requires the addition of a suitable motion sensor.
TDK’s new low-profile MEMS pressure transmitters NuVision Electronics
Test & Measurement
TDK’s compact piezoresistive pressure transmitters are suitable for the pressure measurement of air and non-aggressive gases with measurement up to 7 bar.
Read more...Five key routes to better Li-ion batteries
Editor's Choice Power Electronics / Power Management
The current iteration of Li-ion batteries, which are based on graphite anodes, liquid electrolytes, and cathode materials such as NMC and LFP, are generally considered to be reaching their performance limits. However, from cell materials to battery designs, there are still several routes that can lead to further improvements in performance and cost.
Read more...Can you really trust your GPS position? NuVision Electronics
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
A part of delivering high-integrity positioning is a statistical analysis called RAIM or RAIM+, where the latter takes position analysis to the next level as part of a larger positioning protection package.
Read more...The CHIPS act is a big deal
Editor's Choice
Recently, the CHIPS and Science Act was signed into US law, a $280 billion bill that paves the way for new chip foundries to be built on US soil. This is a significant investment in the US semiconductor industry, with repercussions due to be felt in all parts of the globe.
Read more...Wireless 2,4 GHz SoC NuVision Electronics
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Silicon Labs delivers a new 2,4 GHz wireless solution with ultra-low transmit and receive power for electronic shelf labels, smart lighting, and building automation.
Read more...Practical considerations for near IR LEDs NuVision Electronics
Opto-Electronics
LEDs, like all diodes, are current-driven devices. The light output is directly proportional to the input current provided and it is not enough to simply provide a constant voltage to the LED.
Read more...Extended Producer Responsibility in South Africa
Editor's Choice News
The increase in consumerism and convenience lifestyle has led to many challenges for our environment. Irresponsible disposal, lack of widespread awareness and the production of badly designed packaging has led to the rise in waste and litter in the environment and the rapid loss of landfill space all over South Africa.