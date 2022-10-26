Single sweep spectrum analyser supports up to 220 GHz

Anritsu Company has enhanced its VectorStar vector network analyser (VNA) family to create the world’s first single sweep VNA-spectrum analyser solution that supports 70 kHz to 220 GHz. With the spectrum analyser option installed, VectorStar can conduct single connection analysis and spectrum-based measurements to verify active and passive devices during the design, troubleshooting, or characterisation stages.
The spectrum analyser option is compatible with all baseband VectorStar models. Integrating VNA/spectrum analyser capability provides engineers with an innovative method to quickly transfer a challenging VNA measurement to the spectrum analyser without changing the test setup or using multiple instruments. This is particularly beneficial for applications involving mixers and amplifiers, including those with multiple outputs or input-output comparisons.
Simultaneous, sequential S-parameter and spectrum analysis are possible with the VNA-spectrum analyser instrument. Spectral domain measurements of harmonics, spurious, other distortion products, and general frequency content can be made effectively with the single-instrument solution. It allows engineers to analyse VNA-like and spectrum-analyser-like response of a device under test (DUT).
The VNA-spectrum analyser solution is ideal for on-wafer measurements, as it leverages VectorStar’s inherent advantages of making a direct connection to an on-wafer device. Hence, mounting and demounting of on-wafer devices, which can cause major errors in measurement, are eliminated with the solution. Power calibration can be conducted at the probe tip for greater accuracy and repeatability.
Engineers can also use the VNA source as a stimulus and any port as a receiver for scalar measurements. Using the multiple test ports on the VNA delivers multi-channel spectrum analysis that is synchronised with the internal sweep signal generators. Spectrum analysis for broadband and banded is also available with Anritsu or other mmWave modules.
Two configuration options are available: The standard VNA mode supports point-based spectrum analysis for faster measurements, making it well suited for known signal analysis, whilst for unknown signal analysis, the solution can be configured with a traditional sweep-based spectrum analyser.
