Heavy-duty soldering in a small station

26 October 2022 News

The ultra-power FX-805 from Hakko is a soldering station with a 400 W composite heater to not only achieve rapid heating of the soldering iron tip, but also to effortlessly maintain the temperature during use. This soldering station is best suited for soldering transformers or coils on power-supply boards or shield cases on communication devices.

The newly developed composite tip achieves 400 W and its high thermal capacity improves soldering productivity to 120% when compared to conventional soldering station models. However, despite it 400 W power rating, the handpiece is one of the lightest for handheld soldering stations which helps to ensure a comfortable operation coupled with outstanding performance.

The new design of this iron offers easy and safe tip replacement and management of temperature is handled without manual intervention.

